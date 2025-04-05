Lions Get Good News on Star Player

The Detroit Lions were without star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson for much of the 2024 season, which was a huge loss for the team, because he’s considered one of the best in his position in the league.

Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula in October during the Lions’ Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. It was a horrible incident that sent chills through both Lions and Cowboys fans who were at the game.

Hutchinson has been rehabbing ever since, and the team is hoping to have him back to 100% by the time the new season starts. That’s always the hope, right?

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is Looking Healthier

On Friday, April 4, Hutchinson shared a video of himself working out and running at the Detroit Lions’ team facility at Allen Park, and he’s looking really good.

In the video, which was shared by Hutchinson on Instagram and posted on X by Crunch Time Sports, Hutchinson is seen running down the field, and he looks as strong as ever. He appears mobile, fluid and fast.

“Feelin like myself again,” he stated in the caption of the photo.

So, that’s certainly good news that the Detroit Lions are looking at having a powerful Hutchinson back in the fold for the new season.

Brad Berreman notes in an April 5 feature for SideLion Report that in the video, “Hutchinson is not only running faster (and further?) than he was two months ago, he’s able to change direction a bit without breaking stride.”

Of course, Berreman adds that, “It’s impossible to miss the large brace he’s wearing in the new video, but he clearly trusts his leg more than he did in February and that’s a huge piece of the recovery process.”

Medical Expert Talks Aidan Hutchinson’s Recovery

So, what’s the outlook for Hutchinson’s recovery? Let’s ask an expert. According to Jimmy Liao, MD, in a piece for the Lions Wire published on Saturday, April 5, this kind of injury usually takes six or months to recover from.

“Today’s rehab video is a reassuring sign that he is firmly on-track to being ready for the season,” Dr. Liao states of the Detroit Lions player. “While there was rehab urgency to try to return for the Super Bowl, there is no urgency at this point with the season still five months away. Thus, a limited participation in May OTA’s and June minicamp should not be a concern as he gradually ramps up.”

Dr. Liao also points out some really good things about the video, stating, “This April 4, 2025 video shows that his previously clunky running motion from two months ago has been replaced by a fluid sprint with some lateral movements.”

When the Lions work out a new deal for Hutchinson, it will likely be a record-breaking one, because the price of a good edge rusher has skyrocketed. During the NFL’s annual spring meeting, general manager Brad Holmes said they were ready for the increase in price.

“It is what it is,” Holmes said. “I mean, we had it in that range kind of already when we do our future planning and budgeting, but then obviously when it goes up it just goes up and that’s just what you got to prepare for.”