Lions Deliver Good News on Key Players

The Detroit Lions have been focused on the NFL Draft this week, but the biggest news they’ve made in the past few days really has nothing to do with the draft. After weeks of agony over if and when the Lions would exercise fifth-year options for two beloved players, the answer is finally here, and it’s a good one.

The Detroit Lions took to social media on Friday, April 25, to share good news, and fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

Detroit Lions Make Deals With Key Players

In a pair of moves the Lions simply had to do, Detroit has solidified deals with two of their strongest players through the 2026 season. The Detroit Lions exercised fifth-year options on pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams, the team has announced. That means Hutchinson and Williams will stay on contract for at least the next two seasons.

NFL teams have until May 1 to exercise their fifth-year options on first-round picks from the 2022 NFL draft, so the Lions did this with little time left to spare.

The reasons to make sure these guys stayed with the Lions are really endless. Both Hutchinson and Williams have become part of the identity of this Lions team.

Detroit picked Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick of 2022, and his rookie season did not disappoint. In 2022, he led the Lions with 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, and he also finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. In 2023, Hutchinson once again delivered, this time clocking 11.5 sacks and helping the Lions land their first NFC North honor in 30 years. Last season, Hutchinson dealt with a broken tibia, which ended his season, but he’ll be back in 2025, hopefully stronger than ever.

The Lions picked up Williams in the 2022 draft as the No. 12 overall pick. Williams was still recovering from a torn ACL at the time, but general manager Brad Holmes saw something in the Alabama wideout. The 2024 season was a breakout one for Williams, who clocked 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

New Signing Puts Trade Rumors to Rest, for Now

NFL expert and analyst Brad Berreman of SideLion Report points out in an April 25 feature that, “Trade rumors had surrounded Williams in recent days, fueled by what was put out there by a national insider, even if Lions fans directed their hatred elsewhere.”

“Holmes put the idea of trading Williams to bed, as expected, on Thursday night,” Berreman added. “That said, the decision to pick up his fifth-year option only guarantees he’s under contract with the Lions through 2026. A contract extension beyond that remains an unignorable question.”

At this year’s scouting combine, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that the Lions were starting talks with Hutchinson regarding an extension, but, of course, he didn’t reveal any big details.

Regarding Hutchinson’s injury and if he’ll be healthy enough to perform at full capacity in 2025, Holmes said at the 2025 league’s owners meetings, “I mean, look, we don’t have a crystal ball on anything. We’re just going to see where it’s at. But, I’ve seen enough movement and mobility on running in this stage that I feel very confident about where he’s going to be at.”