Lions Get Good News on Maxx Crosby Trade Hopes

Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders
It's not over for those hoping and wishing for a Maxx Crosby trade to the Detroit Lions from the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s no secret that Detroit Lions fans would love to see Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in Detroit, and despite Crosby often talking about how he wants to stay in Vegas, those hopes never seem to fade. Now, Detroit Lions enthusiasts have one more reason to hope and believe that the idea of Crosby coming to the Motor City isn’t totally delusional.

Crosby is once again being talked about in terms of a possible trade target, so his position in Vegas could be more fluid than expected.

Raiders Could ‘Expediate’ Rebuild By Trading Maxx Crosby

NFL analysts and experts Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport have a feature published February 9, in which they discuss pass rushers who are in for a “potentially wild 2025 offseason.” In it, they name Crosby as one of those guys.

Sure, they note that Crosby has made a brand for himself as a “Raider for life,” but there are still some reasons he could be traded. For one, they mention that the star player has been “open about his frustrations with the team’s seemingly endless string of changes and mounting losses. Crosby wants to win and be a big reason behind the success.”

Pelissero and Rapoport add that while the team has a new head coach in Pete Carroll, which should bring some “stability,” the Raiders are still lacking a franchise quarterback and also have to really reshape their roster.

“Trading Crosby for a bounty of picks would be one way to expedite that process, ” they added, “and Crosby might welcome the change, particularly if it’s to a playoff team where he knows people (e.g. Green Bay).”

So, unfortunately, they mention Green Bay as a favorite landing spot for Crosby. But, if he’s up for grabs, Brad Holmes will likely be interested in getting this Michigan guy on the Lions’ squad.

Crosby has two years and roughly $44 million remaining on the contract extension he inked in 2022. He, of course, is a Michigan native and an Eastern Michigan alum, which would make bringing him to Detroit that much sweeter.

Crosby Talked About as Possible Trade Target for Detroit Lions

Pelissero and Rapoport aren’t the only ones who believe Crosby could be up for grabs. In a February 11 feature for SideLion Report, Brad Berreman also named Crosby as an edge rusher trade target for the Lions.

In the feature, Berreman notes that “the cost to trade for Crosby would be high” and that Crosby has two years left on his contract.” But, he adds that “if Crosby were to ask the Raiders for a trade, it also feels like they’d be far more agreeable to it than the Browns have been to this point with (edge rusher Myles) Garrett.”

There’s also the fact that Crosby keeps publicly mentioning sports in a positive light, which is sparking trade chatter. On February 9, following the Detroit Pistons’ win over the Hornets, Crosby took to X to say that it’s “dope” to see the Pistons “ballin’ again” and that it’s been too long. He gets how cool it is to have some of that Bad Boys era back in Detroit.

