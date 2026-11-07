Lions Have Yet to Make Official Roster Move on Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions shared some encouraging news about linebacker Jack Campbell after his frightening injury in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, but signs indicate that he still has a long road to recovery ahead.

While the Lions have ruled out Campbell for this week’s game, the team has yet to make an official decision on whether he will be headed to injured reserve.

Jack Campbell Not Headed to Injured Reserve Just Yet

Campbell shared an update this week on his condition, saying he had full movement in his lower body.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time,” Campbell wrote in a post shared through the team on X. “I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.”

The update brought optimism, especially after the team’s lack of concrete updates in the days after the initial injury sparked some fears. Darryl Lau, a neurosurgeon at NYU Langone’s Spine Center where he’s the director of spinal neurosurgery research, told USA Today that the midweek update from Campbell was a strong sign for his recovery.

“And it’s only within days, so those are all positive things,” Lau said, adding that Campbell has a greater chance for recovery given his age and elite athleticism.

But by Saturday, the team had still not made an official designation placing Campbell on injured reserve. The Lions currently have 10 players on injured reserve, and are only allowed eight with a designation to return.

The team is not in a rush to make a decision on Campbell, but would open up a roster spot when he is placed on injured reserve.

Lions Filling Hole at Linebacker

The Lions have already made some other roster moves to make up for Campbell’s absence, signing linebacker Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad and adding Owen Pappoe to the practice squad.

Bachie has spent time with several teams since coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He has appeared in 66 total NFL games, making 77 tackles.