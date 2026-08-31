Ex-Lions Draft Pick QB Cut By Third Team in the Last Year

The Detroit Lions invested a third-round draft pick in quarterback Hendon Hooker with the hope he would blossom into a long-term backup or even an eventual replacement for Jared Goff.

But Hooker has instead struggled to find a foothold in the NFL and was just released by his third team within the last year. The Lions parted ways with Hooker prior to the 2025 season, going with seasoned veteran Teddy Bridgewater as their No. 2, and the former Tennessee quarterback has struggled to find an NFL home.

Hooker was released again on Sunday, though he could have a path to return to his team.

Hendon Hooker Fails to Make Final Roster in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans announced that Hooker was among the players cut to reach their final 53-man roster. Hooker was seen as a fringe roster candidate.

The Lions landed Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he spent much of his first season recovering from a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee. Hooker appeared in three games in the 2024 season, completing 6-of-9 passes for 62 yards. He lost his spot as the team’s No. 2 quarterback late that season, when the Lions coaxed Bridgewater out of retirement.

The Lions released Hooker prior to the start of last season, and he was signed by the Carolina Panthers to their practice squad. Hooker was released again in December, then signed with the New York Jets.

The Titans picked up Hooker in April, but he failed to earn a spot on the final roster.

Lions Have New Quarterback Project

The Lions initially brought back Bridgewater to serve as their backup this season, then added undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer as a developmental project. But Bridgewater threw a wrench in the plans when he retired again this summer, prompting the Lions to sign well-traveled veteran Joshua Dobbs.

Altmyer was released as part of Detroit’s final cuts, but he is expected to return on the practice squad and could serve as the team’s emergency quarterback while he learns behind two veterans.