Lions To Hire Former National Title Winning Staffer

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season, the Detroit Lions, who ultimately missed the postseason with a 9-8 record while losing their NFC North Division crown to the rival Chicago Bears, made a number of staffing changes.

The Lions terminated offensive coordinator John Morton, who had his play calling duties taken away by coach Dan Campbell midway through the campaign, and hired former Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing in his place.

They’ve also added former Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier as a personnel executive. And now, the Lions are adding a familiar name with notable local ties to the organization.

The Detroit Lions Will Hire Former University Of Michigan Assistant Director Of Personnel John Collins

According to a report on Friday from Matt Zenitz of CBS, the Lions will be hiring John Collins, who served as the University of Michigan’s Director of Personnel, as a scouring assistant.

“The #Lions are expected to hire Michigan assistant director of personnel John Collins as a scouting assistant, a source tells @CBSSports,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Had worked at Michigan since 2024. Before Michigan, worked at Georgia for two years.”

While Collins was part of Michigan’s staff, they brought in numerous five-star prospects. He also won a national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs, with whom he was also on staff.