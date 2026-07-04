Lions’ Draft History Maker Emerges As Dark Horse For 2026

It’s going to be a critical season for the Detroit Lions, who now have an offense that is run by coordinator Drew Petzing; he officially was hired for the job after the club parted ways with former OC John Morton, who had his playcalling duties taken away by coach Dan Campbell midway through last season.

As usual, the Lions’ offense is led by the dynamic combination of quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with fellow wideout Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

As the club gathers for Training Camp later this month, there will be more players who are looking to stake their claim for a spot on the roster for the coming season, and one of them, who happens to have made history upon hearing the Lions call his name in the NFL Draft, wants to be among them.

Detroit Lions 2025 Seventh-Round Draft Pick Dominic Lovett Is A Dark Horse To Make The Roster

Selected with the 244th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dominic Lovett became the first ever wide receiver out of Georgia drafted by the Lions.

Per Lions Insider Vito Chirco of Sports Illustrated, Lovett has the “inside track” to be included in Detroit’s wide receiver room.

“Second-year pro Dominic Lovett has the inside track for the final spot in the Lions’ receivers room headed into training camp,” Chirco wrote. “Lovett, a seventh-round pick (No. 244 overall) in 2025, appeared in 12 games as a rookie.

However, his offensive contributions were limited, as he logged just 14 total offensive snaps and failed to record a single catch. With that said, he did amass 50 special teams snaps, highlighted by a 22-yard kick return in Detroit’s Week 6 loss to Kansas City.”

Chirco then notes that Lovett’s spot on the roster is anything but guaranteed, as he’ll face plenty of competition in Camp.

“He’ll face stiff competition in camp this summer from the likes of Lions fan favorite Tom Kennedy and former Miami Dolphins wideout Cedrick Wilson,” Chirco wrote. “Signed by Detroit in late May, Wilson, most recently a member of the Dolphins, has compiled 126 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns in 93 regular season games.”

Drew Petzing Is The New Lions OC

Hired to replace the terminated John Morton, Petzing is looking forward to working with the players he’ll now be overseeing in the Motor City, and recently spoke about how he approaches his role.

“It’s the confidence I go about the job with,” Petzing started. “It’s my background in a lot of different rooms. I was a receivers coach, I was a tight ends coach, I was a quarterbacks coach, and one of the key points about being an offensive coordinator is you’ve got to be in charge of everything, and you have to hold people accountable. I think it helps having a diverse background on the offensive side of the ball to do that, because I’ve had to coach the details of how to block wide zone on the front side with a tight end, or how to release vs. press as a receiver, or where a quarterback’s eyes and where his feet should be (when I was) in the quarterback room.”

“I think that was probably one of those things that I like to think shone through throughout the interview.”