Lions Suddenly Have an ‘Ideal’ Jared Goff Backup Option

The Detroit Lions are headed up by leaders such as head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes and franchise quarterback Jared Goff. Last season, Goff, thankfully, got through the season healthy, unlike a lot of other NFL quarterbacks. From Dallas Cowboys‘ Dak Prescott to Cleveland Browns‘ Deshaun Watson, the list of injured quarterbacks during the 2024 season was long and troubling.

If Goff gets injured next season, right now, Hendon Hooker is his main backup. But, that could change.

A Great Jared Goff Backup Just Emerged

According to NFL Network personality Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have told quarterback Gardner Minshew they will release him at the start of the new season. For 2025, the NFL league year starts on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

So, would Minshew be a good fit for the Detroit Lions? NFL expert and analyst Brad Berreman of SideLion report believes it would be a smart move. In a feature published Wednesday, March 5, Berreman makes the case for Minshew being an “ideal option for Lions to replace Hendon Hooker.”

In the piece, Berreman points out that Minshew appeared in 10 games for the Raiders last season with nine starts and completed more 66% of his passes with nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 81.0 passer rating. Not too shabby.

Minshew also comes with a bevy of experience. In addition to being with the Raiders, he’s played with the Colts, Jaguars and had two successful seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as Jalen Hurts‘ backup quarterback.

“Minshew is on the Ryan Fitzpatrick career track, which is meant as a compliment,” Berreman states in the feature. “His next team will be his fifth in seven NFL seasons, and his fourth team is as many campaigns.”

Minshew has played in 59 games in his career, with 46 starts and a 17-29 record. “He made 12 of those starts as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, when ‘Minshew Mania’ became a thing, with 13 more starts for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 when he went to the Pro Bowl (for whatever that’s worth),” Berreman added.

In the end, Berreman thinks Minshew could “bring notable starting experience to any quarterback room, with experience in multiple offensive systems.” He adds that he could also “keep the Lions’ talent-laden offense on the rails pretty well if something happened to Goff,” noting that the powers at be “seemingly don’t think Hooker can do that.”

Detroit Lions Could Have Competition for New Quarterback

Minshew is being talked about as a hot commodity in free agency. In a March 5 piece for Sports Illustrated, Mike McDaniel notes, “He will provide a veteran presence on the open market who can start as needed and provide leadership to a young quarterback.”

So, Detroit could have some competition to get him. In a separate March 5 piece for Sports Illustrated, Drake Wally suggests the Colts bring him back into the fold, stating, “So, why not bring in familiarity?”

Wally adds that, “If Indianapolis wants to bring Minshew back, it might not be on the cheap one-year, $3.5 million he had in 2024, but it won’t be expensive given his bad campaign with the Raiders. It’s also understandable why Las Vegas released him. They save a good $3 million toward their 2025 cap.”