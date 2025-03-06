Hi, Subscriber

Lions Suddenly Have an ‘Ideal’ Jared Goff Backup Option

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Getty
The Detroit Lions may have just stumbled upon the perfect backup quarterback to Jared Goff in the new year.

The Detroit Lions are headed up by leaders such as head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes and franchise quarterback Jared Goff. Last season, Goff, thankfully, got through the season healthy, unlike a lot of other NFL quarterbacks. From Dallas CowboysDak Prescott to Cleveland BrownsDeshaun Watson, the list of injured quarterbacks during the 2024 season was long and troubling.

If Goff gets injured next season, right now, Hendon Hooker is his main backup. But, that could change.

A Great Jared Goff Backup Just Emerged

According to NFL Network personality Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have told quarterback Gardner Minshew they will release him at the start of the new season. For 2025, the NFL league year starts on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

So, would Minshew be a good fit for the Detroit Lions? NFL expert and analyst Brad Berreman of SideLion report believes it would be a smart move. In a feature published Wednesday, March 5, Berreman makes the case for Minshew being an “ideal option for Lions to replace Hendon Hooker.”

In the piece, Berreman points out that Minshew appeared in 10 games for the Raiders last season with nine starts and completed more 66% of his passes with nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 81.0 passer rating. Not too shabby.

Minshew also comes with a bevy of experience. In addition to being with the Raiders, he’s played with the Colts, Jaguars and had two successful seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as Jalen Hurts‘ backup quarterback.

“Minshew is on the Ryan Fitzpatrick career track, which is meant as a compliment,” Berreman states in the feature. “His next team will be his fifth in seven NFL seasons, and his fourth team is as many campaigns.”

Minshew has played in 59 games in his career, with 46 starts  and a 17-29 record. “He made 12 of those starts as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, when ‘Minshew Mania’ became a thing, with 13 more starts for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 when he went to the Pro Bowl (for whatever that’s worth),” Berreman added.

In the end, Berreman thinks Minshew could “bring notable starting experience to any quarterback room, with experience in multiple offensive systems.” He adds that he could also “keep the Lions’ talent-laden offense on the rails pretty well if something happened to Goff,” noting that the powers at be “seemingly don’t think Hooker can do that.”

Detroit Lions Could Have Competition for New Quarterback

Minshew is being talked about as a hot commodity in free agency. In a March 5 piece for Sports Illustrated, Mike McDaniel notes, “He will provide a veteran presence on the open market who can start as needed and provide leadership to a young quarterback.”

So, Detroit could have some competition to get him. In a separate March 5 piece for Sports Illustrated, Drake Wally suggests the Colts bring him back into the fold, stating, “So, why not bring in familiarity?”

Wally adds that, “If Indianapolis wants to bring Minshew back, it might not be on the cheap one-year, $3.5 million he had in 2024, but it won’t be expensive given his bad campaign with the Raiders. It’s also understandable why Las Vegas released him. They save a good $3 million toward their 2025 cap.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Suddenly Have an ‘Ideal’ Jared Goff Backup Option

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x