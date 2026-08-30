Lions Include Quarterback In Latest Round Of Roster Cuts

Like all NFL clubs, the Detroit Lions have to be at the mandated 53-man roster by 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and they’ve announced that several names have already been released as they work to become compliant.

In Detroit’s latest round of cuts, they’ve included quarterback Luke Altmyer, meaning that the newly signed Joshua Dobbs will enter the 2026 campaign as the backup to starter Jared Goff.

The Detroit Lions Cut Quarterback Luke Altmyer In Their Latest Round Of Roster Releases

The news of Altmyer’s release was confirmed by NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, who also noted that the club hopes to have him on their practice squad.

“The Lions are waiving rookie QB Luke Altmyer, per source,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Detroit wants Altmyer back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. But veteran Josh Dobbs will back up Jared Goff.”

Altmyer was never drafted into the NFL and played college football at both Ole Miss and Illinois. Then, he was signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent.

In his first exhibition performance for the Lions earlier this month against the Cincinnati Bengals, Altmyer completed 13 of 22 passes for 130 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He followed that up by completing nine of 13 passes for 86 yards the following week against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. Finally during Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, Altmyer struggled. He completed seven of 11 passing attempts for 55 yards, while also losing a fumble and throwing an interception.

Meanwhile, Dobbs helped to solidify his claim to the backup QB role against the Colts by completing 15 of 19 passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdown throws.

Dobbs was signed by the Lions following the departure of former backup Teddy Bridgewater, who decided to officially retire from the NFL.

Prior to their game against the Commanders, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that the backup position behind Goff was up for grabs.

“It is still open,” Campbell said. “We’re going to start Dobbs this game. But they’re both going to play equal amounts, is the plan here, between [Dobbs] and Altmyer.”

“Dobbs is a bright guy. He’s played in this league. We are just making sure we got him up to speed. Being true to that,” Campbell added. “But also, Luke’s a young player. He’s promising. Trying to soak him with reps. So it was just kind of a little bit of that.”

The Lions Hope To Have Luke Altmyer On The Practice Squad

Altmyer will have to clear waivers if he’s to ultimately land with the Lions practice squad and be available in the event of an injury to either Goff or Dobbs.