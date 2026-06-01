Top Lions Insider Clarifies Leaked Potential New Lions Design

The Detroit Lions will be introducing a new-look uniform in the upcoming season as part of the National Football League’s “rivalry” initiative, and it appeared as though part of the new-look was leaked online over the weekend.

Late on Sunday evening, a photograph of star Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson signing several new-look helmets began making the rounds online, with fans and outlets speculating that it could be part of the new “rivalry” look.

However, a top Lions beat reporter is throwing cold water on that speculation, meaning that Lions fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see what the new design looks like.

Detroit Lions Beat Writer Dave Birkett Clarifies The Viral Photograph Of Aidan Hutchinson Signing New-Look Helmets

According to longtime Lions beat writer Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press, the helmets that Hutchinson was photographed signing are not, in fact, part of the new Lions “rivalry” look for the upcoming season.

“Since this is making the rounds online and I got a couple questions about it, I’m told this is not a team affiliated helmet Aidan Hutchinson is signing,” Birkett wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sorry to burst your bubble (script) if you were hoping this was the Lions’ rivalry helmet this fall.”

For now, it looks as though Lions fans will have to wait to see what the new design looks like.

Lions President Rod Wood, when talking about the upcoming new design release, said that there was a chance that the club could feature the new look against a divisional rival.

“It has to be a home game and it has to be against a division rival, so that limits you to a maximum of three choices,” Wood said. “But let’s say we’re playing Monday night against the Packers, that might be a cool time to wear it. Or Thursday after Thanksgiving. That might be cool.”

Lions Fans Didn’t Appear To Like The Design Of The Helmets Hutchinson Was Signing

Now that Birkett has clarified that the helmet design that Hutchinson was signing was not, in fact, part of Detroit’s new “rivalry” look, the fans who initially reviewed the look when the photo went viral late on Sunday are likely feeling relief considering their initial reactions.

This fan said, “They should have to wear those for all games left after being eliminated from the playoffs.”

Another fan wrote, “If these are supposed to be for the Detroit Lions, they get an E.”

“If they’re collectibles then the Lions will be trying to charge North of $600 for them. It’s a double hell no from me, dawg,” said another fan.

Speaking plainly, this fan said, “They better f****** focus on training camp and these games. That helmet isn’t going to get you touchdowns.”

And finally, this fan wrote, “Not a fan and I usually love these custom mock-ups.”

Hopefully, Lions fans will be much more receptive to the actual design when it finally makes it debut for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.