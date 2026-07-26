Top Lions Insider Presents Major Concern For 2026

The Detroit Lions identified cornerback Terrion Arnold as a cornerstone of its secondary during the 2024 NFL Draft, trading up to select the former Alabama standout with the No. 24 overall pick.

Although the young defensive back displayed moments of promise early in his career, he struggled to establish consistent production. His progress was further disrupted by injuries, as he was limited to just eight appearances during the 2025 campaign after missing significant time.

Arnold’s tenure with the Lions ultimately came to an end following his recent legal issues, which led the organization to release the former first-round pick. And according to a top Lions beat writer, the club didn’t do enough to not only prepare for the potential troubles that he was facing, but to replace him afterward.

Top Detroit Lions Insider Dave Birkett Believes The Club Didn’t Do Enough To Prepare For The Terrion Arnold Situation

It was Birkett who initially broke the news in June of the arrest of Arnold, who voluntarily turned himself into the Orient Road Jail in Florida.

Now, Birkett is saying that the Lions didn’t adequately prepare for the possibility of Arnold’s legal troubles eventually being far more complicated than they were initially led to believe, which they ultimately turned out to be.

“I don’t think they did enough. I think it was pretty obvious to anyone who had done any reporting or investigating on the matter, you know, way back in February or March that Terrion Arnold could be caught up in some of this stuff,” said Birkett. “The Lions should have done a little bit more to prepare for potentially losing him. Obviously you signed Roger McCreary, re-signed Rock Ya-Sin, those are nice veteran depth additions.

“Let’s not pretend like Terrion Arnold, even though he was the first-round pick, was was some number one cornerback that was ultimately going be the biggest hindrance to this defense losing him. He was the most talented cornerback on the roster, but he wasn’t the best cornerback,” Birkett added. “And so, I think the Lions could have done more, should have done more way back in free agency, potentially the draft just to bolster that room in general.”

Before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions in 2025, registering 31 combined tackles, an interception, and eight pass deflections.

Sans Arnold, Training Camp for the Lions is set to begin this week.

The Lions Released Terrion Arnold In Late June

Detroit moved on from Arnold despite the former first-round pick still having two seasons left on his rookie agreement, valued at approximately $4.8 million. The 22-year-old later surrendered to authorities after warrants were issued charging him with armed robbery and kidnapping.

He was released from the Hillsborough County Jail shortly thereafter when Judge Christopher Sabella approved a $1 million bond. As part of the conditions of his release, Arnold is prohibited from contacting any of the six other defendants involved in the case or anyone identified as a witness during the investigation.

In addition to the communication restrictions, the judge ordered Arnold to remain at his residence in Tallahassee except under limited circumstances. He is only permitted to leave for NFL-related obligations, approved team travel, court appearances, or meetings with his legal counsel.