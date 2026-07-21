Lions Insider Reveals What Could Be Next For Jahmyr Gibbs

While Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has re-signed one of the principal elements of his haul from the 2023 NFL Draft, another key player remains without a contract, and could soon be entering a complicated situation.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been rumored to be considering what is popularly referred to as a contract “hold-in”, meaning that he would be at Training Camp, which begins later this month, but would not be an active participant.

Gibbs is entering the fourth year of his $17.85 million contract, and the Lions hold his rights through at least the 2027 NFL season after picking up his fifth-year option. But it’s not a secret that Gibbs is seeking a meaningful extension, and could even earn upwards of over $20 million per season.

Former NFL Offensive Tackle Jon Jansen Believes Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Could “Hold-In”

Following the massive paydays that the likes of Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, and Travis Etienne have recently received, Gibbs could decide that he deserves to be paid in a similar fashion.

According to former NFL offensive tackle Jon Jansen, who is now a morning host on the Lions’ flagship 97.1 The Ticket, Gibbs could “hold-in” on Training Camp.

“There is a chance that Jahmyr Gibbs is looking at running back deals, the contracts that the Lions have handed out, when they’ve handed them out, and says, ‘I’m next in line, and if I don’t get my contract before camp, I may be a hold-in, or a hold-out,'” Jansen said. “However, you want to talk about not practicing, until he gets a new deal.”

“I understand where he’s coming from, I also understand where the Lions are coming from in regards to possibly waiting it out, see what he looks like after a year of being the bell-cow,” Jansen said. “But they’ve made that comment. They got rid of David Montgomery. They need him now, more than ever, for the success of this season.”

Meanwhile, Jansen said that he’s heard from sources that it wouldn’t be a surprise that Gibbs could potentially miss “a couple of days” of Camp.

“I have heard it from sources close to the team, where I don’t think anybody would be surprised if he missed a couple of days,” Jansen later stated.

Gibbs Is Set For A Larger Role With The Lions Offense

With David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans, no longer in the picture, Gibbs is poised to take on an even larger role in Detroit’s backfield as the Lions enter the pivotal 2026 campaign under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Already a cornerstone of the offense, Gibbs is expected to be the focal point of the team’s rushing attack and could see an even more elevated role.

The dynamic running back followed up another impressive season in 2025 by piling up 1,223 rushing yards on 243 carries, averaging an even 5.0 yards per attempt while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground. By the end of the regular season, his production placed him among the league’s top 10 in both rushing yards and rushing scores.