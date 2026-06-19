Lions’ Jack Campbell Delivers Loud Warning To Entire NFC North

Earlier in the offseason, the Detroit Lions and linebacker Jack Campbell reached an agreement on a four-year, $81 million contract with $51.5 million guaranteed, keeping the defensive stalwart under team control through the 2030 NFL season.

Campbell has become one of Detroit’s most reliable defenders, and enjoyed a breakout campaign in the 2025 NFL season that saw him earn first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to being named to his first Pro Bowl selection.

And he’s ready to help the Lions reclaim their position atop the NFC North standings in 2026, saying that he’s fully focused on his “mission” of returning in late July in prime shape and ready to help the Lions win the division.

“I’m going to go back home to Iowa, but I’m on a mission. I feel like for me, the mission just starts with winning the North,” Campbell explained to local reporter Brad Galli. “Because if we win the North, we make the playoffs usually – yeah, you will, and get to where you want to get. For me, I feel my whole mindset going into this little break is to just remember the importance of our division, and doing everything in my willpower to make that come to life. I would say that’s where my mindset is at.”

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell Puts The Rest Of The NFL On Notice With Goals For 2026

An original draft selection of the Lions in the opening round (18th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa, Campbell’s worth to the Lions has increased every season, and they hope his upward trajectory continues into this upcoming season in which Detroit will look to return to the playoffs after just missing out in 2025.

But between the end of OTAs and the start of Training Camp next month, Campbell knows the value of getting away from it all for a bit before returning to the grind.

“It’s good to detach,” he continued. “I don’t want to overwork mentally, just because when I get back, it’s gonna be this all the time. But you’ve got to stay intertwined with it. You have to keep your mind fresh on things. And then for me physically, it’s the time to let go and push myself so that when I come back in good shape and ready to go, there’s no drop-off. I’ll hit the ground running and build off it. That’s my mindset.”

Jack Campbell Is Grateful For The Words Of Linebackers Coach

After getting a high compliment from Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, Campbell said he was grateful but also was sure to share the spotlight with the other talents in Detroit’s linebackers core.

“I would just say, for him to say that, it means a lot to me,” he said. “But we just have a lot of great guys in the room. And for me, like, this year, it’s going to be great. There’s gonna be some competition in the room, we’re rotating in new guys. Any way that I can elevate the room and the standard, that’s what I’m gonna do every single day. We have great guys in the room.”