NFL Cracking Down on Gun Celebrations

While it’s not clear if Gibbs could face punishment for reposting another user’s video, the NFL has cracked down on gun-related celebrations on the field. As CBS Sports noted last year, the league began enforcing an existing rule against “violent gestures,” which one league executive said had become a strong point of focus.

“[The rule] has been in the books for years, and it hasn’t really surfaced … haven’t really noticed it that much until this year,” the executive said. “Now it’s almost an epidemic of them.”

Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, said the league let players know that the crackdown would be coming before starting to issue fines.

“We’ve talked to the players and talked to the coaches. We’re not trying to make it not fun. But we also have a responsibility as professional athletes,” Vincent said last year.

Gibbs has also gotten in some trouble with his social media activity in the past. As Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports noted, he posted a video late last season showing teammate Jermar Jefferson standing in front of a whiteboard that was drawn with offensive plays and drop-back protections, including codes for some of the team’s specific calls.

Campbell had not seen the video when he was asked by a reporter. The Lions coach said he would address the issue, asking the reporter to repeat the name of the player who had posted the video.

“Oh I didn’t know that,” Campbell said. “I did not know that. Yeah, I need to check on that then. Did not know that. Yeah, I’d rather our stuff not be out there.”