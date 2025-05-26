Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a stellar season on the field in 2024, but his social media posting has sparked some worry among fans.

Gibbs took to social media to share some love for head coach Dan Campbell and offensive lineman Dan Skipper in an AI-generated video that showed the pair shooting off guns. Some fans were wary of the implications, noting that the league has cracked down on representations of guns.

Jahmyr Gibbs Sparks Concern

Gibbs did not create the video in question, but reshared it with his followers and sparked some immediate concern. The Detroit Times posted a joking message questioning what the star running back was thinking when he posted it.

“Jahmyr Gibbs what are you doing,” the newspaper posted on X.

Jahmyr Gibbs man what are you doing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uq2fmZRDn4 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) May 26, 2025

Many fans shared a similar sentiment, suggesting that Gibbs could leave himself open to punishment from the NFL for the video.

“Smh somebody needs to tell him to stop before the NFL gets involved,” one fan shared on X.

Gibbs has attracted attention for some other offseason plans, including his appearance at WrestleMania 41.

The 23-year-old Gibbs is coming off a breakout season where he rushed for 1,412 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns, adding 52 receptions for 517 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl, anchoring one of the league’s top rushing attacks and helping the Lions win two straight NFC North titles.