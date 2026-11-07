Lions WR Jameson Williams Hit With NFL Punishment for What He Did vs Vikings

The Detroit Lions handed the division rival Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season last Sunday, but it was a costly victory for their top two receivers.

On Saturday, the NFL fined wide receiver Jameson Williams $11,941 for taunting Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (video here) in the Lions’ 19-15 win at Ford Field, according to the league’s weekly accountability report.

Fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was also fined $11,941 for his own taunting penalty earlier in the first quarter. Both flags came on Detroit’s first two drives and cost the Lions 30 yards.

It’s not the first time Williams has been in the NFL’s crosshairs this season. It’s not even the second.

Why the NFL Fined Jameson Williams

Facing third-and-13 from their own 45 with 4:55 left in the first quarter, quarterback Jared Goff found Williams deep down the middle for a 46-yard gain to the Minnesota 9-yard line.

However, Williams got up and spun the ball in Murphy’s direction after he was tackled. Officials flagged him for taunting. The 15-yard penalty pushed the Lions back to the 24, and they eventually settled for a 25-yard field goal from Jake Bates to break a scoreless tie.

It came one possession after St. Brown was flagged for staring down a Vikings defender on the ground.

Not everyone agreed with the call. Plenty of fans blasted the officials on social media. Some argued there was a double standard for how celebrations are policed.

Still, Williams made up for it when it mattered most.

With the Lions trailing 15-12 in the fourth quarter, Goff hit Williams for a 7-yard touchdown with 4:35 remaining. It was the go-ahead score that handed Minnesota, the NFL’s last undefeated team, its first loss. Williams finished with four catches for 70 yards and has now scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Jameson Williams’ Fines Are Starting to Add Up

Williams is quickly becoming a regular on the NFL’s accountability report.

In Week 2, he was fined twice in the Lions’ 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was hit for $11,941 for taunting and $14,926 for an illegal celebration, totaling $26,867. That was the same game St. Brown racked up four $14,926 fines for celebrations mimicking smoking, which he said he planned to appeal.

One week later, Williams was hit with a $23,417 fine for use of the helmet in Detroit’s win over the New York Jets. In total, Williams has now been fined $62,225 this season in three of the Lions’ seven games.

It’s not a new pattern either. Williams paid $70,346 in fines during the 2024 season, according to Lions On SI. That includes back-to-back taunting penalties against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

But for a 5-2 Lions team that has won three straight, Williams’ production is worth the occasional flag, as long as it doesn’t end up costing them a game.