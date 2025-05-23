Troubled Lions WR Identified as Top Trade Candidate

The Detroit Lions have settled the short-term future for wide receiver Jameson Williams, picking up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option to keep him under contract through 2026.
Beyond that point remains a mystery, with a new report identifying Williams as the team’s top trade asset heading into training camp. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine broke down the top needs and trade assets for all 32 NFL teams, putting Williams at the top of the trade list for the Lions.
Williams has endured a troubled tenure in Detroit, showing flashes of star play mixed with inconsistencies and troubles off the field.
Lions Need Help for Jameson Williams
Ballentine noted that the Lions will face some big pressure this season as they aim for a third straight NFC North title while dealing with the loss of both top coordinators.
“The loss of coaching acumen might be more interesting than the attrition of their roster,” Ballentine wrote. “[Offensive coordinator Ben] Johnson and [defensive coordinator Aaron] Glenn brought a lot of continuity to the table and there’s a reason they both got head coaching gigs this offseason,” he wrote.
One of the biggest challenges will be in helping Williams build on his strong 2024 season, where he topped 1,000 receiving yards and hauled in seven touchdowns, Ballentine added.
“New coordinators John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard will take over talented units on both sides. However, there are still personnel questions to answer,” he wrote.
“On offense, it comes down to making sure that their young guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge are ready to carry the torch. Helping Jameson Williams build off his breakout season will be important too.”
More Pressure for Jameson Williams
Williams could feel some pressure from below him on the depth chart this season after the team traded up in the third round of the NFL draft to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. The rookie receiver earned big praise from the team’s front office and could likely cut into some of Williams’ targets this season.
Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett suggested this will be a make-or-break season for Williams, who needs to put up another strong showing before earning a long-term contract.
“No deal is imminent for Williams and the Lions, and there’s a case to be made the Lions should hold off on signing their young receiver to a big-money extension,” Birkett wrote. “But given Williams’ limited and questionable NFL track record so far, the most prudent approach from the team is to slow-play a new deal.”
Williams has already shown problems staying on the field, which has sometimes been his own doing. After missing much of his rookie season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college, Williams missed the first four games of his second season while serving a suspension for violating the league’s gambling rules.
Williams was hit with another suspension this season, this time for breaking rules against performance-enhancing drugs. The team has remained behind Williams, with head coach Dan Campbell sharing praise for his growth both on and off the field.
Comments
Troubled Lions WR Identified as Top Trade Candidate