Troubled Lions WR Identified as Top Trade Candidate

The Detroit Lions have settled the short-term future for wide receiver Jameson Williams, picking up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option to keep him under contract through 2026.

Beyond that point remains a mystery, with a new report identifying Williams as the team’s top trade asset heading into training camp. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine broke down the top needs and trade assets for all 32 NFL teams, putting Williams at the top of the trade list for the Lions.

Williams has endured a troubled tenure in Detroit, showing flashes of star play mixed with inconsistencies and troubles off the field.

Lions Need Help for Jameson Williams

Ballentine noted that the Lions will face some big pressure this season as they aim for a third straight NFC North title while dealing with the loss of both top coordinators.

“The loss of coaching acumen might be more interesting than the attrition of their roster,” Ballentine wrote. “[Offensive coordinator Ben] Johnson and [defensive coordinator Aaron] Glenn brought a lot of continuity to the table and there’s a reason they both got head coaching gigs this offseason,” he wrote. One of the biggest challenges will be in helping Williams build on his strong 2024 season, where he topped 1,000 receiving yards and hauled in seven touchdowns, Ballentine added.

“New coordinators John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard will take over talented units on both sides. However, there are still personnel questions to answer,” he wrote.