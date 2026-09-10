Lions’ Jameson Williams Debuts Major Change For 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions are only days away from the start of the 2026 NFL campaign, and they’ll start by welcoming the New Orleans Saints to Ford Field in Week 1 this coming Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Lions, who went 2-1 in the preseason, will be out to reclaim their position as the top club in the NFC North Division standings after being dethroned by former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the rival Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, a key Lions offensive weapon has introduced a brand new look for the upcoming season that already has fans hyped.

Detroit Lions Jameson Williams Has Debuted A Brand New Look Ahead Of The 2026 NFL Season

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has introduced a brand new haircut for the upcoming season, which he apparently did himself according to ESPN beat writer Eric Woodyard.

“I just decided to cut it off, chop it,” Williams said on Thursday.

Last season, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Lions while accumulating 1,117 receiving yards on 65 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jameson Williams Impressed With The Lions Last Season

In December, head coach Dan Campbell expressed his pride in Williams and the growth that he’s made.

“He just continues to, he’s grown so much. I mean he’s a vet. He’s a pro,” Campbell said of Williams in October. “The way he works, the way he digests the gameplan, what it means to him. He loves to compete, he wants to win and he’s just taken off. And man, his details are getting better.”

“When you’ve got the athletic ability he has and now the other things begin to come in – the discipline of your route depth and the width and how you stop and where you come back to the quarterback, what (Jared) Goff wants, what we’re looking for, all these things,” said Campbell. “I mean that first dagger he caught on third down where he got his width back on it, I don’t even know.

“That’s big time,” Campbell commented further. “That’s huge, because now Goff can anticipate it and let it go before the rush gets to him well before he’s even getting into the break. Because now he knows that he’s got the width to drop it in the window. And with his speed and ability to stop, it makes it very difficult. So, he’s grown a ton. I’m proud of him.”

Williams and the Lions open the season on Sept. 13.