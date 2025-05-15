Lions QB Jared Goff’s Wife Shares Exciting Personal News

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of the offseason right now, and Dan Campbell and company are putting in the hard work to try for another winning season for the Lions, one that hopefully won’t end early this time around. But, for quarterback Jared Goff, this period isn’t just thrilling for the football. Goff and his wife Christen Harper Goff are expecting their first baby together, so there’s plenty of excitement around the pregnancy.

Harper Goff is known for being a top Sports Illustrated model. She has been featured in the publication multiple times and at this point is a Sports Illustrated vet. Even though Harper Goff was pregnant during the magazine’s most recent shoot, that didn’t stop her from posing for the camera.

Christen Harper Goff Reveals Her Most ‘Transformative Experience’

On Tuesday, May 13, Harper Goff took to social media to post photos from her latest Sports Illustrated photo shoot, which were taken during her pregnancy. She also discussed how pregnancy has changed her and gushed about the entire experience.

“What an honor it was to shoot @si_swimsuit during the most special time of my life,” she stated in the post, along with a gallery of photos from the shoot. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life.”

Followers took to the comments section of the post to offer their well wishes. “You have always been the most beautiful inside and out. Just so happy for you,” one stated. “We are so lucky to have you as Mrs. Detroit,” another stated.

In a separate post, Harper Goff also announced that their baby would be a girl.

Christen Harper Goff Talks SI Photo Shoot

Appearing on the Sunday, May 11, episode of the “Sunday Sports Club” podcast, Harper Goff talked about her experience shooting for Sports Illustrated while pregnant.

“I actually shot Sports Illustrated this year [when] I was 18 weeks pregnant,” she said. “I was really at this weird time, where I couldn’t really suck it in anymore, but also when I tried to stick it out, like, it wasn’t a real belly.”

She continued, “I was bulking for my shoot, it was crazy. It’ll be so fun to look back on those images because she was in there.” She added that the shoot “was the most challenging, because I was in this weird transition. I didn’t fully feel like myself, but I didn’t have this bump yet that I was super proud of and could see her and feel her.”

Harper Goff also talked about having to pass on the margaritas during the shoot. What’s a girl to do?

“Can’t have a margarita and I’m supposed to be in a bikini,” she said, adding, “It was a really weird in-between [period] [and] in the beginning part, you’re just getting to know your body and seeing it change.”

The couple first announced Harper Goff’s pregnancy in February when she and Jared attended the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.