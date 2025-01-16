Lions Make Jared Goff Announcement Ahead of Commanders Game

The Detroit Lions are gearing up to take on the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, January 18, at Ford Field. Since the Lions had a bye week going into the game, there’s been plenty of time to look back on the regular season and reflect on the team’s historic journey.

Ahead of the Commanders matchup, the Lions have shared some glowing things about quarterback Jared Goff, who’s enjoying a season tht’s nothing short of blockbuster.

Detroit Lions Share Critical Jared Goff Stats

The Detroit Lions took to social media on Wednesday, January 15, to put the spotlight on Goff and announce a collection of his best statistics for the season. The post also separates Goff from any other NFL quarterback in the past or present.

In the post, the Lions shared a NFL on Prime Video message stating that Goff is the only quarterback in NFL history to do all of the following in the same season or not: a season with 15+ wins as a starter, a season with 4,000+ pass yards, a season with a 70.0+ comp pct and a season with a 110.0+ passer rating.

“This is QB Jared Goff and he did it all in 2024,” the post added.

Fans responded to the post with mostly positive statements. One asked, “Why is he not in the MVP conversation?” Another said, “Best QB in the NFC and top 5 QB in the league.”

Goff will be looked to on Saturday to pull off some of those big numbers. The Washington win was a bit of a surprise, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team to an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making them the Lions’ first playoff opponent.

The winner of the Lions against Commanders matchup will go up against the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams game. Those teams go up against each other in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, January 19, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Lions Talk Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Goff knows that he’s going up against a star in the making on Saturday. Daniels is a Heisman Trophy winner and hasn’t shown many signs of being green in the NFL.

Goff had glowing words for Daniels speaking with the media on Tuesday, January 14.

“It’s extremely impressive, very impressive for anyone that young to do what he’s doing. It doesn’t look like he is a rookie. It doesn’t look like he feels like a rookie,” Goff said. “It feels like he understands the moment and is comfortable in it and our job on defense is to try to make him uncomfortable. It’s been a challenge for a lot of teams this year, but I’m excited to see what they do.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also discussed Daniels on Monday, January 13.

“He is dangerous. He’s dangerous. He poses a major threat,” Campbell said. “He does not play the position like a rookie quarterback. He’s composed, he understands how to progress, he sees the field well, he can buy time with his legs.”

So, both Goff and Campbell are taking Daniels very seriously. Don’t expect them to think this will be an easy win.