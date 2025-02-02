Hi, Subscriber

Lions QB Jared Goff Announces Career Move Outside the NFL

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions is using his time in the offseason for a new career move that's outside of football.

The Detroit Lions are in their offseason, so players have some additional time to start other endeavors outside of football and, on a personal level, live a little. Lions quarterback Jared Goff is using his time off to embark on a new endeavor, and this one has nothing to do with the NFL.

On Friday, January 31, Goff took to social media to announce a special endeavor he’s taking on with some major Detroit names. This guy may be from California, but he’s a Detroiter for life.

Jared Goff Teams With Pistons Owner and More Detroit Names

Goff has announced that he’s becoming part of an investment group headed up by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores to try to bring the WNBA back to Detroit.

“I’m thrilled to join this inspiring group of leaders as we work to bring a WNBA team to Detroit! This is an incredible opportunity for our vibrant community and the most passionate fans in the country!” he said on his Instagram story.

In addition to Gores and Goff, other investors include former NBA stars Grant Hill and Chris Webber, as well as Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

Webber took to Instagram to announce the news, stating, “Shout out to Tom Gores and the Ownership Group. We are focused on bringing a WNBA team Back to Detroit.”

He added that he’s “so excited for the fans in Michigan, the city of Detroit, women’s hoops and “so excited for girldads like me… Was going to post about how I much fun it is coaching my daughters 2nd grade team… THE CHEETAH GIRLS… But now I can’t wait until our next practice to tell them about this!”

History of the Detroit Shock

Detroit had a WNBA team from 1998 to 2009, called the Detroit Shock. The franchise performed well and won WNBA titles in 2003, 2006 and 2008. The team moved to Tulsa from 2010 to 2015 and then became the Dallas Wings in 2016. During their time in Detroit, the Shock was often ranked one of the top five teams in attendance for the league and was at the top of league attendance for three seasons.

The WNBA is enjoying quite a bit of popularity lately, thanks to star players such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink. Couple that budding popularity of the WNBA with the history of Detroit having a successful WNBA league, and it’s no wonder this group of investors sees a possible opportunity in a new Detroit WNBA team.

Goff’s wife, Christen, is also part of the bid and took to social media to give her reaction to the move, stating, “LetsBringIt” with a hashtag and a blue heart.

Detroit isn’t the only city that wants to bring a WNBA franchise to the city. Other areas vying for the honor include Houston, Philadelphia and Tennessee.

Detroit sports is having a moment lately, from the success of Detroit Lions to Pistons star Cade Cunningham getting national recognition as an All-Star this season, so it could seem like a hot moment to bring another team into the Motor City.

