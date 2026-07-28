Lions’ Jared Goff Makes Blunt “Embarrassed” Admission About 2025

The 2026 NFL season was an elite one by the numbers alone for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was in his fifth campaign since joining the club in the blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Rams involving Matthew Stafford.

Goff was one of the positives that the Lions experienced last season, which resulted in their missing the NFL postseason for the first time since 2023. Unfortunately, their two-year reign atop the NFC North Division came to a close at the hands of the Chicago Bears, who are now led by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Despite defeating the Bears in both matchups, the Lions had to watch as the Bears went to the playoffs, while they went home following the final regular season game.

With Training Camp set to begin this week, the Lions are excited to get back into the swing of things and show that last season wasn’t the new norm for a franchise that had essentially been resurrected from the doldrums of the NFL basement, and Goff is looking forward to re-establishing the grit mentality that they’ve been known for under coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Talks About The Upcoming 2026 NFL Season

Goff, who interviewed with notable Detroit sports journalist Brad Galli, said that the entire club is excited to get back to work at the club practice facility in Allen Park this week.

“Excited man, really excited,” Goff said. “Another challenge in front of us, and we get to find out who we’re gonna be in the next handful of weeks. I have a pretty good idea of what that’s gonna be, but it’s fun to go through that and face all those challenges.”

When Galli asked Goff about the club returning to the “grit” mentality that they developed under Campbell, the veteran signal caller said that there’s going to be an added emphasis on it as Camp begins given how they were “embarrassed” in several important games last season.

“I think that’ll be a part of it, but I can understand why there will be an emphasis on it,” he said. “Whenever you come in fourth place in your division, and get embarrassed in a lot of ways in some pretty big games, it’s not hard to find that motivation and that grit.”

“You know, I think it’ll come pretty natural to us,” he continued. “We’re used to putting a lot better product on the field than we did last year, and we intend to do that.”

Jared Goff Posted Elite Numbers For The Lions In 2025

Even though the Lions missed the postseason for the 2025 NFL campaign, it wasn’t because Goff wasn’t up to snuff.

Although Goff experienced a handful of uneven performances throughout the year, he still put together another outstanding campaign, finishing second in the NFL with 4,564 passing yards. The veteran signal-caller also tossed 34 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions while completing a solid 68 percent of his attempts, further cementing himself as one of the league’s most productive players at his position.