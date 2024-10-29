Lions’ Jared Goff & Wife Christen Harper Share Jaw-Dropping Halloween Look

Halloween is right around the corner, and that’s not lost on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, model Christen Harper Goff. In fact, Harper took to her official TikTok page, which has more than 200,000 followers, on Tuesday, October 29, to share the couple’s impressive Halloween couples costume with the world.

Goff and his wife kept with a sports theme, but it wasn’t NFL football.

Halloween Looks with Jared Goff and Christen Harper Goff

Harper took to TikTok to post a video of her wearing a medium-length blonde wig and sporting a colorful Carley Bobby, of “Talladega Nights,” costume with the caption, “Jareds so sick of me.” I find that very hard to believe, Christen. In the video, Goff is spotted in the background, of course donning a Ricky Bobby costume, and he looks pretty busy on his phone. It’s a cute video that shows off this couple’s fun side. Harper Goff’s blonde wig really stands out, because she’s known for having glorious brunette locks.

Harper also posted a TikTok Halloween video on Monday, October 28, showing off her costume, and while you can see Goff’s costume hanging in the background, he doesn’t make an appearance in this video.

Christen Harper Goff Talks Detroit WAG Life

Harper Goff spoke with Us Weekly on October 18 about her life as a Detroit Lions WAG and what she loves about it.

“Everyone’s in a unique position because we’re all coming from different places,” Christen told the publication while promoting her partnership with The Cocktail Collection. For Lions gamedays this season, Christen has teamed with The Cocktail Collection and their new Crown Royal Black Cherry Whisky Sour.

“There’s some girls who are from here, but generally it’s girls moving to a new city where they don’t know anybody,” she added. “A lot of us are lucky because there was this fresh start around the time Jared came to the team, so a lot of us were getting to know the city at the same time.”

She also discussed the difficult time when Goff first started at the Detroit Lions. His first season, Detroit finished 3-13-1.

“It was a little tough not winning as much as we are now,” she said.

But, she added, “I think going through all the ups and downs together have really brought us closer together. We leaned on each other during the tough times and we celebrate the fun times together.”

Switching gears to how Harper Goff dressed for gameday, she told Us Weekly that she likes to be “a little more basic” than some of the other WAGs in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean she dresses boring.

“My favorite thing is looking for vintage pieces,” she said. “I love to find vintage Lions stuff. That’s been really fun for me over the years. I’ll wear them and re-wear them or maybe style them differently. Add a spin to it, cut it up, do something fun. I can’t say I’m as creative as the other girls. I’m not even trying to keep up because they’re so amazing.”