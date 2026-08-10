Lions’ Jared Goff Opens Up About Eventual NFL Retirement

The Detroit Lions have ascended to heights that generations of fans had literally never seen before in their lives not long after the acquisition of quarterback Jared Goff in January 2021 in the highly publicized deal for former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford.

With Goff under center, the Lions advanced to within 30 minutes of victory in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers in early 2024, followed by a pristine 15-2 record and second straight NFC North Division title.

While Goff and the Lions barely missed out on the postseason in 2025, they’re looking to right the ship in the upcoming campaign. As far as how long he intends to play, Goff disclosed that he doesn’t have any serious thoughts of calling it a career any time soon.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Brushes Off Retirement Talk

Goff is heading into his 11th NFL season, and sixth in Detroit since the aforementioned trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

And while all careers eventually come to a close, any thought of retiring from the NFL is still well down the road for Goff.

“I’m right in the middle of it,” Goff said about his career. “I think I said this the other day: until I don’t feel like I can help a team win a championship, (I want to keep playing). I think that’s going to be a long time.”

“His game’s good, it’s damn good,” head coach Dan Campbell said of Goff. “It’s the mentality, the urgency, the leadership, the ‘Hey man, let’s go! We cannot accept anything less than the best.’ He wants to be the best in the League, and he wants to run the best offense in the League, and to get there, we’ve got to go. We don’t have time. That’s were I really feel him growing, and every year I’ve felt more of an urgency out of him in that regard.”

Goff also had high praise for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Aaron’s one of the all-time greats and I loved competing against him when he was in Green Bay,” Goff said of Rodgers. “Got to play him once last year, but it was always fun to compete against him as I guy I grew up watching, a guy I grew up a fan of and getting a chance to play against him and to win and try to compete against somebody at that level, it was always great. And he’s been great to me, and I wish him the best.”

Rodgers is set to compete in his 22nd NFL season at the age of 42. Does Goff foresee himself playing that long?

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Jared Goff Was Among The NFL’s Best Last Season

Even though the Lions did not earn a postseason berth last season, it wasn’t because of Goff.

His 4,564 yards were good for second overall in the NFL amongst his quarterback peers, and his and 34 touchdowns were also good for second overall; he also earned a 105.5 passer rating