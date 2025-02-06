Lions QB Jared Goff Gives His Real Thoughts on Coach Leaving Detroit

The Detroit Lions are heading to their next season with a whole different look, and we’re not talking about changing hairstyles. The team lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets just days after their botched playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

For Lions quarterback Jared Goff, losing Johnson means a significant change in his coaching mentor. The Lions hired new offensive coordinator John Morton to take Johnson’s place, so now, Goff will work with Morton and the other lead offensive coaches.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Wishes Ben Johnson Picked a Different Division

Goff attended the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando last weekend, where he earned offensive MVP of the flag football game. While at the event, he was asked about the staff changes and the Lions and what they mean to him, particularly losing Johnson.

This was the first time Goff was publicly asked about Johnson leaving the Lions for the Bears. He responded with class and also made a joke to which many Lions fans can relate. Why did Johnson have to stay in the NFC North?

Johnson was instrumental in reviving Goff’s career over the last few seasons, and the two had a very close relationship. Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio with hosts Amber Theoharis and Kirk Morrison, Goff was asked about Johnson going to the Bears.

“He’s a hell of a coach. He’s a guy that’s made a ton of difference in my career,” Goff said. “I’m obviously a big fan of his.”

Goff added, “I was joking with him. I wish he didn’t have to be in our division so I didn’t have to try to beat him twice a year, but, no, he’s going to do a great job. Hopefully, not too good, though, with us being in the division together. But, I’ll always be a fan of his, and we’ll always have a good relationship.”

Jared Goff Talks New OC

Johnson was given a lot of credit in reviving Goff’s career over the past few seasons, and there’s no question that Goff is playing the best football of his career, outside of that unfortunate Washington game. He was close with Johnson but is also familiar with Morton, who was on the Detroit Lions staff in 2022. The Lions were quick in hiring Morton, showing that they likely already had their eye on this coach before Johnson gave the official word that he was leaving.

Goff was also asked about his relationship with Morton and what he thinks about working with the new offensive coordinator.

“We were together in 2022, he was an assistant on our staff, and has done it before,” Goff said. “He’s been a coordinator before, has a lot of experience in our league, been around a lot of great coaches. I’m excited to work with him and see where we can go.”

While the Lions prepare for the offseason, the final game of the 2024-25 NFL season is set for Sunday, February 9, marking Super Bowl 2025 with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.