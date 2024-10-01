Lions QB Jared Goff Has Hilarious 2-Word Response to His Perfect Game

The Detroit Lions took down the Seattle Seahawks during Monday Night Football on September 30, with a 42-29 victory, and it was a significant win, since the Lions hadn’t beaten the Seahawks since 2012. It was an especially stellar night for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was 18-18 for 292 yards, making every pass attempt he tried. But, Goff was so caught up in the game that he didn’t even realize he had a perfect game until a sideline reporter pointed it out to him.

Jared Goff is Surprised by Perfect Game

Following the win, ESPN reporter Lisa Salters snagged Goff for an interview. When she told Goff he was 18-18 for 292 yards for the night, he had a funny response.

“Was I?” Goff asked, breaking out into a big smile. So, he didn’t even realize it, which is pretty funny. Goff added that he was trying to remember if he had any incompletions and couldn’t remember, so Salters broke the good news to him.

“It’s good when the ball doesn’t hit the ground, it’s a good day,” Goff added.

After the game, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, “I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18. But I knew he played really well. You could feel it.”

Goff was 12-12 before he made things even better by catching a lovely Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown pass for a 7-yard touchdown.

“No, I think that’s my first one, too. Ever,” Goff said of the touchdown reception. “And I’m saying all the way back to 7 years old, I think that’s my first one.”

Goff says the tricky touchdown play is one that had been in the works for a while, and Monday night was the right time and place to implement it.

“That play’s been in for a long time and we’ve just never gotten in the right situation for it to get called,” Goff added. “I think we actually have called it in a game before, and then if it’s not the right look I get out of it, but that was the right look.”

A Big Night for the Detroit Lions

On Monday, Goff broke a record for being the first quarterback in NFL history with 15 or more pass attempts and no incompletions in a single game, according to NFL Research. Goff and St. Brown were also the fifth duo to each have a pass and receiving touchdown in the same game in NFL history, per ESPN research. On top of that, Monday marked the sixth game which saw Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each scoring a rushing TD, which tied them for the most by a Lions duo in franchise history.

Another game highlight came when Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams pulled off a jaw-dropping 70-yard TD during the game. Williams has 289 yards and two touchdowns on the season and leads the Lions in receiving yards.

The Detroit victory leads the Lions into their bye week. Their next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 13, in Cowboys territory.