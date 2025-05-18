Lions QB Jared Goff’s Standing After Historic $265 Million QB Announcement

When a player has made it to the point of being a franchise quarterback in 2025, it’s obvious that they are going to get big bucks in their contract. Solid franchise quarterbacks are a rare find right now, and that’s not lost on dealmakers.

So, it should have come as a surprise to literally nobody that the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy inked a massive five-year contract worth $265 million on Friday, May 16, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network. Sure, he was “Mr. Irrelevant,” but the 49ers couldn’t lose him.

So, where does Purdy’s contract leave Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff? Remember when Goff signed his deal with the Detroit Lions during the 2024 offseason, he inked a four-year, $212 million extension, which made him the the highest-paid player in the Detroit Lions’ history and the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL by AAV. Here’s where he stands today, and it’s interesting.

Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff Ties With Star QB

Looking at Purdy’s per-year salary, he is now tied with Mr. Goff for the 7th biggest salary for quarterbacks in the NFL. They both get $53 million per year.

The quarterbacks ahead of Goff and Purdy include Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, $60 million), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, $55 million), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills, $55 million), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers, $55 million), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars, $55 million) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, $53.1 million). We know what you’re thinking. How could Tagovailoa be ahead of Goff? Stranger things have happened.

As for Purdy, he was heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. During his time with the team, he took the 49ers to the playoffs twice in three seasons. He wrapped up his rookie year with a loss, and an injury, in the NFC Championship game in January 2023 but got the team to the Super Bowl in his second season. Of course, Lions fans remember Purdy and the 49ers crushing the Lions that year and heading to the Super Bowl after a crazy comeback win. It’s hard to shake that memory off.

Since stepping in as the 49ers’ quarterback during 2022, Purdy has completed 67.5 percent of his throws for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He was also fourth in NFL MVP voting in 2023.

Commentary on Brock Purdy and Jared Goff’s Deals

In a May 17 piece on the Purdy deal, Patrick Holloway of Niners Nation notes, “Purdy gets above $50 million. He could have held out for Dak Prescott or Trevor Lawrence money, but he didn’t. Is he a better quarterback than either? If his resume indicates anything, he is.”

He adds, “If the 49ers are humming and have weapons for him to utilize rather than an injured roster and a defense that can’t hold onto a lead (you know, that thing most NFL teams need to be effective), Purdy has shown he can run that offense efficiently. That $2-$7 million can be utilized elsewhere, maybe an offensive line, or to keep his wide receivers happy.”

A commenter mentioned Goff regarding the Purdy contract, stating, “Contract looks absolutely fair realistically factoring in his bad 2024 season and physical disadvantages (some of which cannot be hidden). “Around Jared Goff” is about right. It is a relative bargain if Brock improves. Now will they ever put a good OL in front of him?”