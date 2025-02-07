Hi, Subscriber

Lions QB Jared Goff and Wife Announce Good News

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is and his wife Christen Harper have announced some good news ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Detroit Lions are in the offseason, but that doesn’t mean the big news has stopped. It’s quite the contrary for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has some major personal news to kick off the offseason.

Goff and his wife, model Christen Harper, were on the red carpet at NFL Honors on Thursday, February 6, and fans noticed that Harper seemed to be cradling her belly to indicate she was pregnant. So, is she?

Jared Goff, Christen Harper Pregnancy News

During the NFL Honors event, NFL insider Jeff Darlington took to social media to confirm that, yes, Harper is pregnant.

“Congratulations to Christen and Jared Goff, who will welcome their first baby this offseason!” Darlington stated on X. “Christen and Jared are here on the red carpet for NFL Honors, where Jared is nominated for MVP and Man of the Year. An exciting time for two amazing people will make such great parents.”

Goff is attending the NFL Honors event as a MVP finalist for the first time ever. He’s also one of 32 nominees for this season’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Although the Lions lost to the Washington Commanders in their first playoff game this season, Goff had a banner of a season. He recorded 4,629 passing yards and a career-high 37 touchdowns this season, and the Lions closed out the season with a 15-2 record.

Christen Harper Hinted at Starting a Family Last Year

Last September, Harper was a guest on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Frank” podcast and discussed her involvement with charity work, including Forgotten Harvest, a non-profit organization that delivers “144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities five days a week, providing families in need with fresh and nutritious food free of charge,” per their website.

As she talked about her charity work, so also alluded to eventually starting a family.

“I feel like I also need to preface this with, I am privileged to have the time to do this. So many people don’t,” she said, making a good point. “So, I don’t want people to feel bad for not being able to… I am so lucky that I have this time. I’m eventually going have kids running around and stuff. I might not have the time to do this, and then maybe I’ll need to support in other ways. But, I don’t want people to feel bad, because I have a lot of time on my hands to do this.”

Speaking about her charity work with Forgotten Harvest, she said, “I feel like the reach they’re doing, they’re touching so many people’s lives. So, for me, trying to get more and more involved with them, I try to go almost on a weekly basis.”

While the Lions prepare for the offseason, the final game of the 2024-25 NFL season is coming up on Sunday, February 9, marking Super Bowl 2025 with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Lions fans had hoped to see Detroit at the big game, but there’s always next year, or one can hope.

