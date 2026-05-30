Ex-Lions RB Signs With Conference Rival in Offseason Move

A former Detroit Lions running back will now be adding depth to the backfield of a conference rival.

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they signed Jermar Jefferson, a former seventh-round pick who carved out a reserve role for the Lions before bouncing around the league. The team that prevented the Lions from reaching the Super Bowl in 2024 is aiming to add depth behind star running back Christian McCaffrey, with Jefferson bringing a veteran presence.

Jermar Jefferson Joins Crowded 49ers Backfield

As the 49ers announced, they signed both Jefferson and fellow veteran running back Jordan Mims to one-year deals.

“Jefferson (5-10, 215) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (257th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft,” the team noted. “Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Lions (2021-25), Tennessee Titans (2025) and Arizona Cardinals (2025-26) he has appeared in 11 games and totaled 21 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns and added five receptions for 33 yards. In 2025, Jefferson appeared in two games with the Cardinals.” Jefferson was never able to carve out a significant role with the Lions, but was effective in his limited chances in his rookie year. He rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Jefferson added another four receptions for 23 yards. Jefferson did not appear in any games in the 2022 or 2023 seasons, but appeared in two games in 2024. As the 49ers noted in signing Jefferson, he showed plenty of promise during a productive college career.