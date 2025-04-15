Hi, Subscriber

Former Lions Draft Bust Lands With New Team for 2025

  • 248 Views
  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
Julian Okwara
Getty
Julian Okwara tries to make a play on Jalen Hurts in 2021.

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara is on to his next NFL destination.

The former third-round draft pick out of Notre Dame played four seasons in Detroit after joining the team in 2020, appearing in 38 games with four starts. Okwara was considered a draft bust, losing the majority of his rookie season due to injury and making just nine total sacks through his four years there.

Okwara left the Lions after the conclusion of his rookie contract 2024, signing with the Arizona Cardinals, and will now be heading east for the 2025 season.

Julian Okwara Looking to Turn Around Career

Okwara signed with the Cleveland Browns, a move that The Associated Press noted will add depth to the team’s edge-rushing group.

“He is the second defensive lineman the Browns have added in free agency. The other was Joe Tryon-Shoyinka during the first week,” the report noted. “Cleveland could continue to add to its defensive line room during the upcoming NFL draft. Penn State’s Abdul Carter is one of the players the Browns are looking at with the second overall pick.”

The new destination could also be something of a reset for Okwara, who was never able to make a significant impact on the field during his four years in Detroit. As Benjamin Raven of MLive.com noted, Okwara was one of the few remaining links to the previous regime in Detroit but never found a place under head coach Dan Campbell.

“He was among the last draft class under ex-Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. Okwara lasted three seasons under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, surviving the regime switch to finish his rookie contract in Detroit,” Raven wrote.

Okwara appeared in just six games in his rookie season, making three total tackles with no sacks. He had a stronger year in 2021, notching 5.0 sacks and 27 total tackles, but failed to secure a starting role.

Okwara had initially signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after his rookie contract expired, but he was released at the conclusion of training camp and later joined Arizona’s practice squad. He earned a promotion to the full roster early in the season, appearing in 13 total games while playing both on defense and special teams.

Lions Still Looking to Improve Pass Rush

Though Okwara was never able to justify the third-round pick the Lions used on him in 2020, the team made another big investment two years later when they selected edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2022.

The team has struggled to find a consistent counterpart to Hutchinson, which was especially difficult last season after Hutchinson suffered a season-ending fractured leg. Campbell said at the league’s owners meetings this offseason that they were excited about the offseason additions and hinted that they would continue to address the defensive line in the upcoming NFL draft.

“And we’re not done, either. That’s the point: We’re not done,” Campbell said, via MLive.com. “We don’t know when. Maybe it will be the draft. We’re looking at everything. It could be after the draft. It could be any time.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Latest Lions News Alerts

Jameson Williams : Should get fifth-year option

The Lions likely will exercise their fifth-year option on Williams this spring, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions have until May 1 to exercise an option that would guarantee Williams a salary around $15.49 million for 2026. That's well below market rate for a quality No. 2 receiver -- something Williams became in 2024 with a 58-1,001-7 line on 91 targets in 15 regular-season games. While unlikely to average more than 6-to-7 targets per game in an offense loaded with other talented playmakers, Williams should have a similar role this upcoming season under new play caller John Morton, who previously worked for the Lions in 2022 and then served as Denver's pass-game coordinator the past two years. Lions GM Brad Holmes said he'll likely pick up Williams' fifth-year option, but Holmes didn't mention a contract extension the way he did when discussing fellow 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Comments

Former Lions Draft Bust Lands With New Team for 2025

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x