Lions Named Landing Spot For 1st Round Quarterback Selection

The Detroit Lions are set at the quarterback position with Jared Goff as their starter, along with veteran Teddy Bridgewater currently penciled in as his backup.

At the same time, undrafted free agent prospect Luke Altmyer turned eyes during OTA’s, and there has been some thought that he could challenge Bridgewater for the backup position behind Goff.

But what are the chances that Lions general manager Brad Holmes could choose to look from outside the organization to bring in some depth at the position?

Could The Detroit Lions Target Indianapolis Colts Backup QB Anthony Richardson?

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has formally requested a trade from the organization, who was unable to find any suitors for him during the 2026 NFL Draft in late April.

ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote that Richardson’s size could appeal to Lions head coach Dan Campbell as well as GM Brad Holmes, and that the former’s motivational skills could work in Richardson’s favor.

“Backup quarterback has been an issue for the Lions, as Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen have not been enough to stop the team from yanking Teddy Bridgewater away from high school coaching in Florida. General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell tend to like quarterbacks with bigger bodies, so Richardson is a good fit,” Solak wrote. “Campbell is an elite motivator who might help light a new fire under Richardson, either as a backup who prepares the right way or as a spot starter in the event of a Jared Goff injury.”

Solak isn’t the only NFL Insider saying Detroit would be a good landing spot for Richardson, as Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman recently wrote that Richardson could serve as a developmental backup to work behind both Goff and Bridgewater.

“A team acquiring Richardson would have to pay him a $4 million roster bonus in July, but if you don’t have a long-term answer at the position and don’t see yourself landing a high draft pick in 2027, he’d be an inexpensive option to look at and even re-sign inexpensively when he becomes a free agent in March,” Auman wrote. “He’s in a similar boat to Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, pushed out by the team that drafted him and in the final year of his rookie contract, available for pennies on the dollar compared to his original draft value,” he continued,”[Detroit Lions] could use a developmental backup with Teddy Bridgewater as QB.”

Anthony Richardson Could Be On The Move From The Colts

So far in his NFL career, Richardson has appeared in 17 total games and has completed 177 of 350 passes for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has also added 634 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 115 carries.

For those who are unfamiliar with his body of work, Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano recently listed Richardson as the 10th overall backup quarterback in the NFL.

“Yes, Richardson has struggled throughout his career and has been unable to stay available. He had a golden opportunity last year when Daniel Jones ruptured his Achilles, but he wasn’t around due to a freak accident with an elastic exercise band,” Manzano wrote.

“Still, I can’t get over how dominant Richardson was in the first month of his rookie season in 2023. There were shades of Cam Newton and Josh Allen with his arm strength and massive 6’4″, 244-pound frame. In a spot start or in relief, Richardson’s game could give teams plenty of fits—that’s if he’s available. There’s also a possibility that the Colts trade or cut Richardson, who has 15 career starts, before the end of training camp.”