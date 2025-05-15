Lions Named No. 1 Landing Spot for Coveted $60 Million Star

It’s a given that the Detroit Lions have been working hard during the offseason to try to fill some holes in their lineup and come back a stronger, tougher team. But, there’s still at least one missing component to their lineup, and it’s a pretty glaring one.

The Lions need a solid edge rusher to compliment Aidan Hutchinson, who will be returning this season. Last season, they scurried to cover his position when Hutchinson was injured in the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on October 13. They heavily relied on Za’Darius Smith, but Smith is currently a free agent. So, what will they do for 2025?

A Star Edge Rusher Pitch for the Detroit Lions Surfaces Again

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer threw shade at the idea of the Detroit Lions trading for Trey Hendrickson in the May 14 edition of his mailbag, stating that it would mean about a “$70-million-plus per year sunk into two players at one position—with one of them in his 30s—on a roster with a lot of young talent to pay.” But, others have said that they truly believe Hendrickson to the Lions could, and should, happen.

In a May 12 feature for CBS Sports, NFL expert and analyst Cody Benjamin names his favorite landing spots for Hendrickson. “Even at 30 years old, in search of an elevated salary, he should have a formidable market, should the Bengals budge,” Benjamin stated in the piece. “So here’s a rundown of the most logical landing spots, keeping in mind Hendrickson is already owed more than $18 million this year.”

Benjamin named the Lions his No. 1 pick for Hendrickson, calling them a “prime landing spot” for the star edge rusher, who is at the end of his $60 million contract.

“The Lions addressed their offensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft, also adding wide receiver depth,” he stated. “One area that went curiously overlooked: pass rusher, despite the team desperately needing the since-departed Za’Darius Smith to step in as an Aidan Hutchinson replacement last season. With more than $40 million in 2025 salary cap space still available, they could be a prime landing spot for a proven talent.”

More Experts Urge the Detroit Lions to Make a Move

Benjamin follows a long line of people who think the Lions could score Hendrickson. Back on April 23, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox said that he believed the Lions could snag the star defensive end, but that it may cost them.

“Hutchinson’s impending return, however, doesn’t erase Detroit’s need for a high-end complementary pass-rusher,” he stated in the piece. “Za’Darius Smith—who was acquired at the trade deadline and released this offseason—was second among Lions defenders last season with a mere four sacks.”

He added that the Bengals may not make Hendrickson available, but that they should, “and while the Colts loom as a logical landing spot for the reigning sacks leader if he is available, the Detroit Lions should be eager to land him.”

The good news is that either way, Hutchinson is nearing the end of his recovery for a broken broken fibula. But, that doesn’t mean the Lions can rest on their laurels. They need to get Hutch the help he deserves.