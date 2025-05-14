Lions Schedule Leak Draws Heartbreaking Reaction From Player

The Detroit Lions have famously played a Thanksgiving Day NFL game for generations, but this season, the team will reportedly have another big holiday game. According to reports from Ben Goessling from The Minnesota Star Tribune and Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Detroit Lions will head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Christmas Day.

The Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game dates back to 1934. It involved the Lions and the World Champion Chicago Bears. Back in 1934, the Lions came into the game against the Bears with a 10-1 record, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But, Chicago had 11 straight wins, so they had an even better record. “The Bears edged out the Lions 19-16 in the classic holiday struggle and then prevailed 10-7 three days later to clinch the NFL Western Division crown,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame states.

So, this Thanksgiving tradition goes way back, but playing on Christmas is much less common for the Lions. One player isn’t happy about it.

Detroit Lions Star Isn’t Happy About Christmas Game

After news broke of Detroit going on the road to Minnesota for Christmas, linebacker Alex Anzalone took to his X account to offer up his reaction.

“Breaks my heart,” he wrote with three broken heart emojis. The post was also requoting a The Detroit Times post about the Christmas game.

Now, he didn’t say the exact reason that he was upset about the Christmas game, but it likely has to do with wanting to spend time with his family, including two young kids, or at least that would make the most sense.

On one hand, it’s a compliment that the NFL thinks the Lions draw so much attention that they would be a great pick for a Christmas Day game. But, it’s also Christmas. Not only do the players and Lions staff have to travel to Minnesota during the holiday now, but so do many others involved with the franchise. Also, even though the Vikings are home, some of them would probably rather celebrate Christmas in their pajamas instead of on the field.

The History of the Lions on Christmas

The Detroit Lions’ last game on Christmas Day took place in 1999, and before then, they played on Christmas in 1994. For both games, they took on the Denver Broncos and lost.

The game will be streamed on Netflix, following the network’s NFL debut last Christmas with two games. The game will likely draw lots of interest, since the Lions and Vikings were among the best teams in the NFC last year.

Detroit swept the Vikings last season, and their final game against the team in the regular season determined the NFC North champion. That game was a strong Lions 31-9 win over the Vikings. The Lions ended the regular season 15-2, and the Vikings closed it out 14-3.

The Lions’ season opener has been leaked, and it’s reportedly at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The official Detroit Lions schedule will drop 8 p.m. Eastern time on May 14 in conjunction with the NFL’s annual schedule release.