Lions Could Add 70-Sack Edge Rusher as Aidan Hutchinson Replacement

The Detroit Lions have a gigantic void to fill on defense after edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury, but could add a former Super Bowl champion as a bargain replacement.

Hutchinson was hurt early in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots, falling to the turf after leaping in the air while celebrating a sack of quarterback Drake Maye. Hutchinson was ruled out and is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, which would put him out for the season.

Lions Could Grab Former Super Bowl Champion to Fill Defensive Void

The Lions had already suffered another blow when linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a serious injury, and now may need to hit free agency to account for Hutchinson’s loss.

While the Lions have yet to make an official statement on Hutchinson’s future, the injury is feared to keep him out for the remainder of the season. There are some internal options the team could consider, but there is also at least one veteran who could join the team in free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified 10-year veteran Leonard Floyd as a potential “bargain” addition for a team in need of pass rush help.

“Beset by injuries early in his career, Leonard Floyd didn’t miss a game between 2018 and 2024,” Moton wrote. “Though Floyd bounced around the league in his prime, he was highly productive after his four-year stint with the Chicago Bears.”

Moton noted that Floyd has some very productive seasons in his recent history, along with a Super Bowl season with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Floyd registered at least 8.5 sacks in five consecutive seasons between 2020 and 2024, helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals with five tackles and a sack,” Moton wrote. Moton suggested that Floyd could still have at least a bit of the athleticism that helped him accumulate 70 career sacks.