Lions Lose 16-Game Starter in Major Blow to Offense

The Detroit Lions had one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2024, rolling out a well-rounded rushing and passing attack anchored by a strong offensive line.

The team now has a big hole to fill in that unit, losing a big piece of the offensive line in free agency. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Kevin Zeitler left after one season in Detroit, signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The loss leaves the Lions without a clear path at the position, with a sixth-round pick seen as a potential successor to Zeitler’s starting spot.

Lions Have Confidence in Young Guard

Zeitler came to the Lions on a one-year contract last offseason, starting 16 games before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of the team’s divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders. The Lions called on Christian Mahogany, a sixth-round pick, to start in Zeitler’s place in the playoff game.

Mahogany also started in the team’s Week 16 win over the Chicago Bears, filling in for the injured Graham Glasgow. Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared praise for Mahogany, saying he earned his way into the starting lineup for the playoffs — though adding the team had a Plan B in place if Mahogany were to struggle.

“Yeah, we thought that was a good showing by (Mahogany) and it’s worthy of – if it goes there – to give him a shot,” Campbell said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “But then there again, we have (Kayode Awosika) Yode as well. He’s played snaps, played playoff snaps for us and we trust him as well. So, we feel like we’re in good hands.”

Mahogany had a slow start to his rookie season, missing all of training camp with mononucleosis being added to the nonfootball illness list to start the season. He was added to the 53-man roster in October and appeared in seven games with one start.

Lions Could Find More Help in NFL Draft

While Mahogany may be the frontrunner to win the starting job, the Lions are expected to add a new contingency plan for the 2025 season. NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah predicted in February that the Lions would target the interior offensive line in the NFL draft, finding a potential replacement for Zeitler with their first-round pick.

Jeremiah predicted the Lions would take Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson, noting he could win the starting job.