Hi, Subscriber

Lions Make Last-Minute Announcement Before First Playoff Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
The Detroit Lions
Getty
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their first playoff game of the season, and ahead of the game, they've dropped some news about it.

The Detroit Lions are coming up on their first playoff game of the season, and hopefully it won’t be their last. The grit-filled team will take on the Washington Commanders for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, January 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

Ahead of the matchup, the Lions have made a handful of announcements last-minute regarding what fans should expect when they’re watching the game.

Familiar Faces at Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders Game

As the saying goes, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. On Thursday, January 16, the Detroit Lions took to social media to announce that the same performer who opened the team’s season at Ford Field by singing the national anthem will return Saturday to do the same thing.

After setting the stage at the home opener, Caleb Carroll returns to kick off the @Lions playoff run with the national anthem,” the Lions posted on X. “Join us in welcoming Caleb back to Ford Field for the Divisional Round.” Hopefully Carroll will give the team another repeat win at Ford Field.

“Known for his impressive vocal control and ‘million-dollar-smile,’ 21-year-old Caleb Carroll is a talent beyond his years,” Carroll’s bio states on his official website. “A native of metro Detroit, Caleb has been singing since he was six years old – getting his start in his church youth choir.”

Carroll’s bio adds that, “While Caleb enjoys performing at sporting events across the country, his true passion is singing for God. Caleb is the leader of the youth praise team and a member of the adult praise team and choir at Life Application Ministries in Warren, Michigan, where his grandfather is the pastor.”

The Lions also shared the news on their Instagram page with a post in collaboration with Carroll.

Lions Welcome Theo and the Gridiron Band Return

On top of Carroll returning to sing the national anthem, Theo and the Gridiron Band will perform during the game’s halftime.

We’re excited to host a familiar face for halftime,” the Lions posted on X on Thursday. “This Saturday, Theo will be singing more than our fight song – he will be taking the stage alongside The Gridiron Band, blending their unique musical styles for a great performance.”

Theo Gridiron Spight is the singer for the Detroit Lions’ fight song, so he’s a perfect pick.

“In an ever present effort to constantly grow as a musician, Theo started learning how to play guitar and that marriage of voice and strings has been a match made in heaven,” Theo’s biography states on his website. “Whether as a duo, trio or big band, the Theo Gridion experience is one that you won’t ever forget and will have you wondering what took you so long to experience. His diverse skill set allows him to appeal to a wide range of music lovers. Whatever the occasion, wherever the venue, Theo Gridiron is who you need.”

The Detroit Lions are heading into their Saturday playoff game with a 15-2 record and the top seed in the NFC. The Washington Commanders are 12-5.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kwon Alexander's headshot K. Alexander
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jermar Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
James Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Donovan Peoples-Jones's headshot D. Peoples-Jones
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Make Last-Minute Announcement Before First Playoff Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x