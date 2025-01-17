Lions Make Last-Minute Announcement Before First Playoff Game

The Detroit Lions are coming up on their first playoff game of the season, and hopefully it won’t be their last. The grit-filled team will take on the Washington Commanders for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, January 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

Ahead of the matchup, the Lions have made a handful of announcements last-minute regarding what fans should expect when they’re watching the game.

Familiar Faces at Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders Game

As the saying goes, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. On Thursday, January 16, the Detroit Lions took to social media to announce that the same performer who opened the team’s season at Ford Field by singing the national anthem will return Saturday to do the same thing.

“After setting the stage at the home opener, Caleb Carroll returns to kick off the @Lions playoff run with the national anthem,” the Lions posted on X. “Join us in welcoming Caleb back to Ford Field for the Divisional Round.” Hopefully Carroll will give the team another repeat win at Ford Field.

“Known for his impressive vocal control and ‘million-dollar-smile,’ 21-year-old Caleb Carroll is a talent beyond his years,” Carroll’s bio states on his official website. “A native of metro Detroit, Caleb has been singing since he was six years old – getting his start in his church youth choir.”

Carroll’s bio adds that, “While Caleb enjoys performing at sporting events across the country, his true passion is singing for God. Caleb is the leader of the youth praise team and a member of the adult praise team and choir at Life Application Ministries in Warren, Michigan, where his grandfather is the pastor.”

The Lions also shared the news on their Instagram page with a post in collaboration with Carroll.

Lions Welcome Theo and the Gridiron Band Return

On top of Carroll returning to sing the national anthem, Theo and the Gridiron Band will perform during the game’s halftime.

“We’re excited to host a familiar face for halftime,” the Lions posted on X on Thursday. “This Saturday, Theo will be singing more than our fight song – he will be taking the stage alongside The Gridiron Band, blending their unique musical styles for a great performance.”

Theo Gridiron Spight is the singer for the Detroit Lions’ fight song, so he’s a perfect pick.

“In an ever present effort to constantly grow as a musician, Theo started learning how to play guitar and that marriage of voice and strings has been a match made in heaven,” Theo’s biography states on his website. “Whether as a duo, trio or big band, the Theo Gridion experience is one that you won’t ever forget and will have you wondering what took you so long to experience. His diverse skill set allows him to appeal to a wide range of music lovers. Whatever the occasion, wherever the venue, Theo Gridiron is who you need.”

The Detroit Lions are heading into their Saturday playoff game with a 15-2 record and the top seed in the NFC. The Washington Commanders are 12-5.