Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Could Exit Rams Soon

The Detroit Lions are working on their coaching staff and roster during the offseason, and their former quarterback, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, also has some work to do. Stafford led the Rams to the playoffs last season, and although he’s made it clear that he wants to stay in the league for one more year, it’s not certain whether he’ll stay with the Rams.

Now, a new report indicates that Stafford’s time with the Rams could be up sooner rather than later.

Report: Los Angeles Rams Give Matthew Stafford Permission to Look Elsewhere

According to NFL analyst, expert and personality Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Rams have informed Stafford’s agents that they are free to talk with other teams about a trade. Pelissero broke the report on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday, February 21. Even though that doesn’t mean for certain Stafford will leave the Rams, it certainly points in the direction of Stafford possibly going elsewhere and shows that Los Angeles is willing to part with their Super Bowl-winning signal-caller.

In the interview, Pelissero also discussed how Stafford’s reworking of his contract last season made it more of a year-to-year situation, and that this is something Tom Brady did with the New England Patriots later in his career. At the end of the season last year, the former Detroit Lions quarterback signed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams for a short-term raise for the 2024 season and no solid agreement after. Stafford is carrying a $49.6 million cap in 2025. Los Angeles could save $27 million by trading him in after June 1 or $23 million before June 1.

Former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Supportive of Possible Move

Stafford’s wife Kelly always makes her voice clear in the public forum. On the Thursday, February 6, episode of her podcast, she made some telling remarks about the possibility of Stafford leaving the Los Angeles Rams. On the show, “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford and Hank,” she talked about the Cooper Kupp trade from Los Angeles and brought up her quarterback husband.

“I honestly wasn’t planning on discussing this, but…why not,” she said. “My husband wants to win. He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift.”

She added, “I have to be the dog in the situation, being like I want the respect for him that he deserves. Yes, I love the city of L.A. With that being said, I love an adventure.”

She also talked about the Rams telling Cooper that they were going to trade him and said that the move left her a bit confused. “I will say the trading away of Cooper, I guess I’m just a little, I’m confused,” she said. “Because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship, and I think if we go, we win.”

The Rams ended the season with a 11-8 record and made it to the playoffs. They fell to the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Eagles, 28-22 in the NFL Divisional Round on January 19.