Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Hints at Retirement in Discussing NFL Future

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been taking his NFL career year-by-year, returning on a new contract that will keep him with the Los Angeles Rams through 2027 but hinting that the end could be coming soon after that.

Stafford led the Rams to the NFC Championship game last year, and the team is expected to return for the 2026 season as strong Super Bowl contenders. But Stafford indicated that retirement is somewhere on the near horizon, saying he understands why the Rams began to plan for the future by drafting quarterback Ty Simpson in April.

Matthew Stafford Understands Team’s Succession Plan

Speaking to reporters at the team’s practice facility this week, Stafford said he’s not sore about the team bringing in his eventual replacement.

“Listen, I’m not 25 years old, and I get that,” Stafford said, via The Associated Press. “So we’re doing everything we can to be as good a football team as we can for now, for the future, for all of it.”

Stafford considered retirement last year before ultimately deciding to come back on a new contract. There was even less suspense this year, with Stafford deciding shortly after the team’s NFC Championship game loss to the Seattle Seahawks that he was coming back. He signed a contract extension earlier in May that will keep him with the Rams through 2027.

“Happy to have next year taken care of if I decide to play — and they still want me back,” Stafford said. “Excited to get that behind me, because I just want to come out here and play, and not think about the extra stuff. It’s good to get it done sooner rather than later.”

The contract extension will give Stafford a more even split between his time with the Lions and Rams. He was shipped to the Rams in a blockbuster 2021 trade that sent Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks to the Lions, a move that has been a boon to both teams as the Lions grew into title contenders and Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season.

Stafford said he envisions ending his career with the Rams, but admits that anything can happen in the future.

“That would probably be a ‘Yes,’ but … this is life, and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Stafford said. “I do love playing here. I love playing for this organization. Love my teammates, and my family loves it here.”

Matthew Stafford Playing Mentor to Rookie Quarterback

Stafford said he has taken on an active role in mentoring former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, saying the rookie is often coming to him for support.

“He’s a guy that asks questions,” Stafford said. “I’ve been trying to answer those as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can. He’s a smart kid. He’s got talent, obviously. Happy to add good players to our team. He’s one of them. But my job is to go out there and get myself and our team as ready to play as we possibly can.”