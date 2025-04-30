Lions May Soon Bring a Familiar Face Back to the Team

The Detroit Lions are all jazzed up following the NFL draft, and they’re moving ahead with their offseason workout program. The team took to social media on Wednesday, April 30, to share some photos from their offseason workouts, and everyone from Jared Goff to Kerby Joseph could be seen running and pumping iron in the snaps.

There’s one looming free agent out there, though, that many Detroit Lions enthusiasts would love to see back with the team. He’s probably the one addition that would make the most impact right now.

Star Defensive Lineman is Still Available for the Detroit Lions

Lions followers grew to love defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith when he became part of the team in 2024, following the Lions’ rash of injuries on their defensive squad. Smith hit the ground running and notched four sacks, three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in his eight games with the Lions.

But, Smith is now a free agent, and Lions general manager Brad Holmes hasn’t given too much indication that things are working towards a deal. However, the good news is that some signs are pointing towards a possible reunion, if the stars align.

For one, the Detroit Lions signed Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2025 draft. Meeks happens to be the nephew of Smith. Keep it in the family, right?

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Meeks No. 48 out of receivers in his 2025 scouting guide, The Beast. Of Meeks, he said, “A three-star recruit, he was hoping to play in the SEC and committed to Georgia within a week of being offered his senior season.”

Brugler added, “After three years (and two national championships) as a backup, Meeks entered the transfer portal and found a friendly face in former Georgia assistant Fran Brown, who took over as the Syracuse head coach in 2024. With fellow transfer Kyle McCord at quarterback, Meeks eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in 2024.”

More Reasons Za’Darius Smith Could Be Back in Detroit

So, Smith’s cousin is now a Lion. Also, it doesn’t hurt that Smith has spent some of his downtime still in Detroit and is dating Detroit hip-hop artist Kash Doll. The two were spotted at a Detroit Pistons game a few weeks ago, and the appearance sparked chatter about Smith possibly coming back to Detroit.

In an April 29 feature for Detroit Jock City, Cem Yolbulan states that the possibility Smith and Detroit reuniting “went up after the draft.” That’s because following the draft, it’s becoming more apparent that Detroit still needs to snag a good pass rusher.

“Despite the widespread consensus of Detroit’s obvious need at the EDGE, the Lions haven’t addressed the position so far,” Yolbulan stated. “The lack of free agent signings was understandable, as good pass rushers don’t become available and generally require an overpay. That is why many thought that the Lions would use one of their early draft picks to select a starter across from Aidan Hutchinson.”

Smith is one of the strongest free agents still available, so if Detroit wants him, they really shouldn’t play hard to get. If they want this deal done, hopefully Holmes will take matters into his own hands and not wait for a phone call from Smith’s camp.