Lions Get More Bad News Following Commanders Loss

It was a difficult and surprising game for the Detroit Lions on Saturday, January 18, at Ford Field, during the team’s playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders. While the Lions were predicted to win this game by double digits, they ended up falling to the Commanders in a lopsided 45-31 loss.

Following the Commanders meltdown, the Detroit Lions are getting more bad news, and it could impact the team for years to come.

Dallas Cowboys Could Snag a Detroit Lions Favorite

It’s known that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are among the most sought-after names when it comes to head coaching positions for next season. Both Johnson and Glenn have been integral parts of the Lions’ rebuild, so losing both coordinators could hurt the franchise for years to come. Some NFL analysts and experts are predicting that both coordinators could be hired at other teams during the offseason.

One more team just got added to Glenn’s tally. Some NFL experts think Glenn will add one more franchise to his interview slate, and that’s the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Dallas has interest in Glenn to replace former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I was also told that they’re intrigued by Aaron Glenn,” Fowler said of ESPN over the weekend, also stating that “they would like to speak with him.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz agreed, stating that “Glenn is a name to watch closely as the Cowboys continue their search for a new head coach into next week.”

Glenn isn’t a stranger to the Cowboys organization. He actually played on the team for two seasons with the Cowboys from 2005-06 and is friends with former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells.

It would certainly be difficult for Lions fans to see Glenn end up at one of the team’s biggest NFC rival.

On top of the Cowboys, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are both expected to have great interest in bringing Glenn on. It might sting a little less to see Glenn with the Jets or Saints over the Cowboys, but it would still hurt.

Ben Johnson Head Coaching Opportunities

Johnson is also being mentioned in the same breath as a lot of head coaching jobs, the most common being the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have “significant interest” in Johnson as their new head coach. Another favorite in the race, according to Rapoport, is former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk says that Johnson is “very early in the process of making a decision about next year,” so that should give Lions fans who want him to stay a little bit of hope.

“As one source with knowledge of the situation explains it, the effort remains squarely in ‘phase one,'” Florio added in a January 18 feature.

Now that the Lions are out of the playoffs, both Glenn and Johnson will be available to do in-person or virtual interviews to their hearts’ desires. They are able to start interviewing after the Divisional Round of the playoffs, so beginning on Monday, January 20, per the NFL’s rules.

No matter what happens with Glenn and Campbell, at least Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are here to stay for the foreseeable future, so chin up, Lions fans.