Hi, Subscriber

Lions Quickly Move on $48 Million Vet to Replace Star Defender

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions
Getty
The Detroit Lions have already snagged a replacement for star defender Carlton Davis, who they're losing to the Patriots.

The Detroit Lions and the rest of the NFL are coming up on the free agency period, which officially starts with the new league year on Wednesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. But, even with free agency a few days away, moves are being made now, because the NFL’s “legal tampering period” starts on Monday, March 10, at 12 noon Eastern time and runs until Wednesday, March 12, at 12:59 p.m.

It’s been a busy few hours for the Detroit Lions, who lost star defender Carlton Davis to the New England Patriots and have already signed his replacement.

Detroit Lions Welcome D.J. Reed

The Lions made a strong move on Monday by welcoming Reed into the fold. According to NFL insider and expert Jordan Schultz, Reed will sign a three-year, $48 million contract with $32 million in guaranteed money. The move is a significant one for Reed, who has mainly been the No. 2 cornerback for his career, playing with the Seattle, New York and San Francisco, and will now have a higher profile role with the Lions.

“One of the top corners on the market lands a lucrative deal in Detroit,” Schultz stated on X.

Reed has a PFF grade of at least 70.0 and has played in the NFL for six consecutive seasons.

“He and All-Pro Sauce Gardner formed one of the best cornerback tandems in the league, and he will be looking to bring that same edge over to Detroit,” notes Mike Luciano of SideLion Report in a March 10 feature.

More Moves from the Detroit Lions

The Lions have been making moves before this week, too. On Friday, March 7, they inked linebacker Derrick Barnes to an extension. His deal is a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension. Following that move, they re-signed veteran linebacker Anthony Pittman to a one-year contract, as well as linebacker Ezekiel Turner.

Turner was signed by the Lions during the 2024 season, first appearing on their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster following a rash of Detroit Lions injuries. Before coming to the Motor City, Turner was with the Arizona Cardinals for six seasons.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoken highly or Turning, telling the Detroit Football Network last December, “When I was in Philly, and he was in Arizona, we played against each other a handful of games and I always thought he was a very good player. But even better than that for us was actually just the fit.”

Fipp added that the way he covers and “plays the game is very similar to Jalen Reeves-Maybin, so it was like just a natural slide in and fit.” With that in mind, Fipp explained that “it was an easy decision for us.”

They’ve also made some cuts. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the team is releasing veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith, so he’ll be available to start negotiating with new teams on Monday, March 10, and will be able to sign a new contract later in the week. These are the first of what will likely be plenty of moves on the part of the Lions during this free agency period.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Quickly Move on $48 Million Vet to Replace Star Defender

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x