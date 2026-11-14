Lions Named Top Fit for ‘Bargain’ All-Pro LB Seeking NFL Comeback

The Detroit Lions largely sat out this year’s NFL trade deadline, making only a marginal move to improve the secondary and otherwise keeping their roster intact.

But the team could still have the opportunity to make an upgrade to the defense, with an All-Pro linebacker still looking for a team to launch his NFL comeback. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton broke down the best “bargain” free agents, naming the Lions a top fit for former Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Lions Could Tap Matt Milano to Fill Jack Campbell’s Void

As Moton noted, Milano isn’t too far removed from being considered one of the best at his position. He earned an All-Pro nod in 2022 and started 12 games for the Bills last season, making 67 total tackles with 3.5 sacks. But Moton noted that he has struggled with injuries, appearing in just nine total games in the previous two seasons.

“Between 2023 and 2025, he missed 30 games,” Moton wrote. “That said, the versatile linebacker suited up for 12 contests last year, registering 67 tackles (seven for loss), 3.5 sacks and allowing a 77.4 passer rating in coverage.”

The Bills opted not to bring back Milano, part of a minor overhaul after the firing of head coach Sean McDermott and installation of Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator. Moton suggested he could return to the NFL, filling a major vacancy with the Lions

“Detroit Lions All-Pro middle linebacker Jack Campbell could miss an extended period with a neck injury. Milano could give one of these teams quality snaps at linebacker,” Moton wrote.

The Lions do have plans to get Campbell back into the mix, whether in-person or on Zoom, linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton said.

“Because in my mind he’s still here,” Hamilton said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “He’s left an imprint. He may not be here in person, but I promise you, 46 is always on my mind, on Shep’s mind, on this entire freaking defense, for sure on the linebackers. He sets the tone for how we go about the days. We work long hours as coaches, and he’s one of the first few players in this building every day. I’ll be getting in here at 6 a.m. and we’ll be walking into the weight room together sometimes. People are leaving on Fridays, Jack’s still up here doing his same routine I’ve seen him do since was a rookie.

Lions Happy With Roster Construction

After the Lions avoided making any splashy moves at the trade deadline, only acquiring depth safety Andrew Cisco from the New York Jets. Head coach Dan Campbell said the team is happy with the players on the roster, especially the improving defense after the return of safety Brian Branch.

“I feel good,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “We love our guys, man. I love our guys. These guys are competitive, there’s been constant, consistent improvement, and we’re pretty good with depth right now. I think we’re in a good spot here, man, as long as these guys just keep improving, keep trying to correct all the little things and we keep gaining confidence and finding ways to win. That’s what it’s about.”