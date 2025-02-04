Lions Named Top Trade Destination for $125 Million Star

After a year that began with Super Bowl expectations ended with a bitter playoff exit, the Detroit Lions could look to reload rather than retool.

The Lions struggled to establish a consistent pass rush, especially after star Aidan Hutchinson went down with a fractured leg in October. They could now have the chance to grab one of the league’s best edge rushers, with one insider pegging the Lions as a top contender to land Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett following his trade request.

Lions Could Give Aidan Hutchinson Help

The Lions have tried through free agency and the NFL Draft to add an effective counterpart to Hutchinson, only to watch their efforts fall flat. Bryan Murphy of The Sporting News believes the Lions could try again and pursue Garrett, especially after being tied to the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year at this season’s trade deadline.

“Now, Detroit can circle back on the Cleveland superstar,” Murphy wrote. “The Lions’ defense accounted for just 37 sacks in 2024, ranking 23rd in the league and registered the lowest total among the 14 clubs that made the postseason. Much of that had to do with Hutchinson’s injury, but the lack of depth at that position was exploited with the young talent sidelined.”

Murphy added that the Lions could have “the most dominant pass-rushing duo in the league” with Hutchinson and Garrett, addressing one of their biggest area of weakness. The Lions struggled on defense in their divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders, just as they did in one of their two regular-season defeats, a December loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Myles Garrett Ready to Leave Cleveland

Garrett took the unusual request of making his trade request public, releasing a statement on Monday saying wants to find a new destination where he can win a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.