Hi, Subscriber

Lions Named Top Trade Destination for $125 Million Star

  • 211 Views
  • 26 Shares
  • Updated
Myles Garrett
Getty
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacted to the "Cleveland sucks" chant at Acrisure Stadium during Week 14.

After a year that began with Super Bowl expectations ended with a bitter playoff exit, the Detroit Lions could look to reload rather than retool.

The Lions struggled to establish a consistent pass rush, especially after star Aidan Hutchinson went down with a fractured leg in October. They could now have the chance to grab one of the league’s best edge rushers, with one insider pegging the Lions as a top contender to land Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett following his trade request.

Lions Could Give Aidan Hutchinson Help

The Lions have tried through free agency and the NFL Draft to add an effective counterpart to Hutchinson, only to watch their efforts fall flat. Bryan Murphy of The Sporting News believes the Lions could try again and pursue Garrett, especially after being tied to the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year at this season’s trade deadline.

“Now, Detroit can circle back on the Cleveland superstar,” Murphy wrote. “The Lions’ defense accounted for just 37 sacks in 2024, ranking 23rd in the league and registered the lowest total among the 14 clubs that made the postseason. Much of that had to do with Hutchinson’s injury, but the lack of depth at that position was exploited with the young talent sidelined.”

Murphy added that the Lions could have “the most dominant pass-rushing duo in the league” with Hutchinson and Garrett, addressing one of their biggest area of weakness. The Lions struggled on defense in their divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders, just as they did in one of their two regular-season defeats, a December loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Myles Garrett Ready to Leave Cleveland

Garrett took the unusual request of making his trade request public, releasing a statement on Monday saying wants to find a new destination where he can win a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

Though there is expected to be some fierce competition for Garrett, the Lions would be among the teams closest to a Super Bowl. Murphy suggested the Bills could also be a logical landing spot, and both teams would have similar assets to offer as they both have late first-round picks this year.

Insiders have suggested it could take multiple first-round picks to land Garrett, similar to the price the Chicago Bears paid for Khalil Mack when they landed him from the then-Oakland Raiders.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Named Top Trade Destination for $125 Million Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x