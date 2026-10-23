Lions Named Trade Destination for Versatile Running Back

“Gainwell left the Steelers in free agency to sign a two-year, $14 million deal with the Bucs. He has $3 million in guaranteed salary in 2027, so an acquiring team would be committing some money next season,” Popper wrote.

Popper added that the struggling Buccaneers could be willing to part ways with Gainwell, who has strong value in both the running and passing games.

“They could, in theory, cut Gainwell and just wear that as dead money,” Popper wrote. “The Bucs would not take on any dead money in 2027 if they traded Gainwell, who is a very effective receiver and potential third-down back in a rotation.”

After a career-best season with the Steelers in 2025, rushing for 537 yards with five touchdowns and adding 73 receptions for 486 yards and another three receiving touchdowns, Gainwell has played a light role with the Buccaneers. He has just 19 carries for 61 yards and 12 receptions for 61 yards with one receiving touchdown.

Lions Could Have Other Priorities

The Lions could also choose to prioritize their defense at the upcoming trade deadline. Their secondary has been porous this season, leading to suggestions that they will add another cornerback or safety.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the Lions could address two levels of their defense at the same time, sending fourth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Los Angeles Chargers to land edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback Donte Jackson.

“Guess who could use an edge rusher and a cornerback? The Lions,” Barnwell wrote. “DJ Wonnum has a team-high five sacks as he takes advantage of defenses double-teaming Aidan Hutchinson, but Detroit could certainly use another edge rusher to take some of the workload off its two starters and provide some help if Hutchinson or Wonnum go down.”