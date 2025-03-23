Lions’ Next Star Player is Becoming Clearer and Clearer

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of plenty of big offseason moves, and it’s a good thing, because the makeup of this team is going to be vastly different than it was in 2024. With key coaches leaving, as well as some players, Dan Campbell and company really don’t have the time to rest on their laurels, so they’ve been active with signings, re-signings and planning for the future.

Now, one move from the Detroit Lions is starting to get clearer. It’s not a sure thing, but the team could be signing their next big star soon.

Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Giants Vet

The Detroit Lions didn’t get Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby as additions to their defensive lineup. That hurt, especially since both were seen as the two best defenders who could possible be available via trade. But, all hope is not lost.

In a March 20 feature for Pro Football Focus, NFL analyst and expert Mason Cameron says the Lions could still snag an elite defensive end in the New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux. So, instead of bringing on someone in the draft for the role, they could bring on a player to hit the ground running.

“With a fifth-year option decision looming – a subsequent extension – New York has a decision to make on what path forward to take with Thibodeaux,” Cameron stated in the piece. “Should the Giants decide to maximize their trade value for Thibs, now would be the time. Detroit has the structure in place to tap into the pass rusher’s potential, as well as the cap space to facilitate an extension, should the team decide to.”

The Giants have to decide Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option by May 1. If they take it, he won’t be available to trade, and that will be the end of the story. But, the Giants are pretty much in disarray right now, and their main focus is getting their quarterbacks in order and landing a franchise signal-caller, so they could very well decide to trade Thibodeaux, especially if the deal is sweet enough.

Veteran Defensive End Had an Impressive 2024 Season

On that subject, in a separate feature for Pro Football Focus, published March 20, Bradley Locker says Thibodeaux is the Giants’ best trade asset and should be traded in 2025.

“The Giants are in a strange place from a roster construction standpoint in that they either have untouchable young players or players who seemingly wouldn’t attract much interest,” Locker stated. “The one player who might fit into an alternate category is Thibodeaux.”

Locker also states that while “reports have indicated that Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option will be picked up,” that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that “general manager Joe Schoen could deal Thibodeaux, not worry about the option and draft someone instead — such as Penn State’s Abdul Carter at third overall.”

Thibodeaux had an impressive 2024 season. Even though he only had 5.5 sacks, he had 42 pressures, which is just six shy of his career-high mark, according to Next Gen Stats. He was also on target to have 59 total pressures for the season, but ended up missing five games because of a wrist injury that needed surgery.