Hi, Subscriber

Lions’ Next Star Player is Becoming Clearer and Clearer

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Getty
The Detroit Lions did snag NFL stars Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby by trade, but they still have an option left.

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of plenty of big offseason moves, and it’s a good thing, because the makeup of this team is going to be vastly different than it was in 2024. With key coaches leaving, as well as some players, Dan Campbell and company really don’t have the time to rest on their laurels, so they’ve been active with signings, re-signings and planning for the future.

Now, one move from the Detroit Lions is starting to get clearer. It’s not a sure thing, but the team could be signing their next big star soon.

Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Giants Vet

The Detroit Lions didn’t get Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby as additions to their defensive lineup. That hurt, especially since both were seen as the two best defenders who could possible be available via trade. But, all hope is not lost.

In a March 20 feature for Pro Football Focus, NFL analyst and expert Mason Cameron says the Lions could still snag an elite defensive end in the New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux. So, instead of bringing on someone in the draft for the role, they could bring on a player to hit the ground running.

“With a fifth-year option decision looming – a subsequent extension – New York has a decision to make on what path forward to take with Thibodeaux,” Cameron stated in the piece. “Should the Giants decide to maximize their trade value for Thibs, now would be the time. Detroit has the structure in place to tap into the pass rusher’s potential, as well as the cap space to facilitate an extension, should the team decide to.”

The Giants have to decide Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option by May 1. If they take it, he won’t be available to trade, and that will be the end of the story. But, the Giants are pretty much in disarray right now, and their main focus is getting their quarterbacks in order and landing a franchise signal-caller, so they could very well decide to trade Thibodeaux, especially if the deal is sweet enough.

Veteran Defensive End Had an Impressive 2024 Season

On that subject, in a separate feature for Pro Football Focus, published March 20, Bradley Locker says Thibodeaux is the Giants’ best trade asset and should be traded in 2025.

“The Giants are in a strange place from a roster construction standpoint in that they either have untouchable young players or players who seemingly wouldn’t attract much interest,” Locker stated. “The one player who might fit into an alternate category is Thibodeaux.”

Locker also states that while “reports have indicated that Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option will be picked up,” that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that “general manager Joe Schoen could deal Thibodeaux, not worry about the option and draft someone instead — such as Penn State’s Abdul Carter at third overall.”

Thibodeaux had an impressive 2024 season. Even though he only had 5.5 sacks, he had 42 pressures, which is just six shy of his career-high mark, according to Next Gen Stats. He was also on target to have 59 total pressures for the season, but ended up missing five games because of a wrist injury that needed surgery.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions’ Next Star Player is Becoming Clearer and Clearer

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x