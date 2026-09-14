Lions’ Offensive Line Takes Another Hit As Two Starters Miss Practice

While it wasn’t pretty, the Detroit Lions did start the 2026 NFL campaign on the right foot with a dramatic 31-30 overtime victory over the visiting New Orleans Saints in Week 1 at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.

The Lions, who surrendered what was a 21-0 lead, managed to outlast the Saints, who missed two key opportunities to win the game, both at the end of regulation and overtime.

However, the Lions suffered a key injury when starting offensive lineman Christian Mahogany suffered a lower body injury that eventually resulted in him being carted off the field and ruled out for the rest of the contest.

The Detroit Lions Were Shorthanded During Practice On Monday

The Lions, who were back on the practice field on Monday following their victory on Sunday, were without Mahogany along with 2026 first round Draft selection Blake Miller.

Miller, whom the Lions selected in the opening round of the Draft earlier this spring out of Clemson, made his NFL debut for the Lions against the Saints and played all 77 offensive snaps.

Meanwhile, Juice Scruggs, who is filling in for the injured Cade Mays at center, was limited in practice, while Christian Izien, who missed Week 1 with a groin injury, was a full participant.

Following Sunday’s game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Mahogany wans’t fully out of the woods yet.

“I hate to say one way or another,” Campbell said. “We did do a scan that ended up being negative, so that’s good news, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. It sounds like it could be more hip-ish, maybe, but we’ll see.”

The Lions will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills on Thursday; they’ll be the first-ever regular-season opponent hosted by the Bills in new Highmark Stadium, and will do so in front of a nationally televised audience.

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Delivered A Passionate Locker Room Speech After Their Week 1 Win

It was far closer than it should have been, but ultimately, the Lions were able to claim victory over the Saints at Ford Field in Week 1, starting the season 1-0, something they didn’t do last season.

Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell had a fiery locker room speech in which he expressed happiness with the win, but also noted that there was plenty to clean up between then and their Week 2 matchup against Buffalo.

“Defense, outstanding. Outstanding. Now, I know there’s this little whatever in the game,” Campbell said. “But, man, three takeaways. That’s huge, man. That’s what we talked about.

“Setting the tone (with takeaways). Offense, we get them, we turn them into points. That’s significant. I got three game balls — We’re going to clean this up. The biggest thing is, right now, guys, is you find a way to get the win. It’s Week 1. And then you clean the (expletive) up, because it feels a hell of a lot better than the loss to have to clean it up. That’s the thing, we found a way to win. All right? We will clean this up. And there’s a lot to clean up.”