Lions on Pace for Embarrassing NFL Record After Brutal Bills Loss

While the Detroit Lions have only played two games so far in the 2026 NFL season and have a 1-1 record, fans are starting to worry following their performance in both games.

The Lions fell to 1-1 after dropping a 41-31 decision to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, during which the host Bills raced out to a 21-0 lead in front of a sold-out crowd at their brand-new Highmark Stadium; while the Lions were able to cut into the lead several times, it ultimately proved to be not enough.

But the worrying aspect of their losses is their porous defense, which has already given up 71 points and over 900 yards of offense to the opposition. And because of this, they’re on the verge of setting a worrying record.

The Detroit Lions Are On Pace To Set A Dismal NFL Record Through Just Two Games

As of right now, the Lions are on pace to break a dismal record that has stood since 2012 that was originally set by the New Orleans Saints, who happened to be their Week 1 opponent.

As written by “On Pace For” on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“The Detroit Lions have allowed 915 total yards through 2 games this season. At their current pace, they’re on track to allow roughly 7,778 yards in 2026 — which would shatter the NFL record of 7,042 yards allowed by the 2012 Saints.”

The Lions ultimately gave up just over 440 yards of offense to the Bills, who feasted on their secondary and also took advantage of multiple players being unavailable due to injury.

While it’s still early in the season with plenty of time to clean up those mistakes, the short sample size doesn’t paint an encouraging picture, especially when the results point to eventually setting a terrible NFL record if things remain unchanged.

Lions Fans Blasted Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard faced the music from frustrated Lions fans on social media shortly after the brutal loss.

“The Detroit Lions defense and Kelvin Sheppard do not look prepared or ready for this game tonight. The players in the secondary might not be GREAT. But this performance is embarrassing. Josh Allen and the Bills are doing whatever they want tonight,” this fan wrote.

Lions commentator Will Burchfield noted, “You can’t tout all the veteran experience in your secondary and look so routinely undisciplined, unaware, unprepared. That’s on Kelvin Sheppard. Joe Brady, Josh Allen and the Bills are toying with them.”

This fan asked, “What is Kelvin Sheppard’s defensive identity? If you can’t tackle them, tackle your own.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Everybody’s talking about Dan Campbell. But Kelvin Sheppard is a failure as a defensive coordinator. You have a top pass rusher. A top linebacker. Kelvin Sheppard was a terrible choice. Campbell needed to hire a veteran coordinator w experience. Total failure.”

Finally, this fan said, “915 yards and 71 points through 2 games. Why would you keep Kelvin Sheppard as DC? He sucked last year too. No chance with that unqualified coordinator.”

Sheppard and the Lions have no choice but to regroup for when they face the New York Jets in Week 3 later this month.