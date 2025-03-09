Lions Named ‘Perfect’ Fit for Top Free Agent Cornerback

The Detroit Lions are expected to undergo some changes on defense with the departure of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, though one area of focus will likely remain constant — the need to upgrade the secondary.

The Lions have made steady improvements on a unit that was once the worst in the league, investing high draft picks and bringing on some high-profile veterans. But with the Lions potentially losing last year’s No. 1 cornerback to free agency, one insider suggests they will take a swing on the best free agent corner on the market this year.

Lions Predicted to Add Veteran CB

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus named “perfect” free agency fits for all 32 NFL teams, pegging New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed as the best option for the Lions. Locker noted that the Lions are expected to keep the same basic defense in place as linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator, and Reed would fit the scheme well.

“As the Lions transition away from defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to in-house successor Kelvin Sheppard, the backbone of their defensive structure isn’t yet known — but it’s fair to assume that most of the fundamentals will remain in place,” Locker wrote. “Either way, adding arguably the top cornerback on the market in Reed wouldn’t hurt.”

Locker noted that the Lions ran a lot of Cover 1 in their secondary in 2024, an area where Reed excelled.

“Meanwhile, since 2022, Reed’s 70.7 PFF coverage grade in Cover 1 is the 12th best among qualified cornerbacks,” Locker wrote. “Even in a bit of a down season, Reed still enjoyed his staggering sixth straight year with a 70.0-plus PFF coverage grade.”

Reed has a total of 414 total tackles over his seven NFL seasons with six interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. As Locker noted, he is considered one of the top cornerbacks in free agency this offseason.

Lions Need Help in the Secondary

The Lions will likely have a big hole to fill in their secondary this offseason with last year’s top cornerback Carlton Davis III headed to free agency on March 12. Davis took to social media to send a cryptic message hinting that he wants a big deal this year.

“I won’t make the same mistake twice,” Davis shared in a post on X. “If you want your defense upgraded yall know who to pay. Turn on the tape.”

Reporter Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Talk suggested Davis could land with the rival Minnesota Vikings, fitting their scheme as well as their price range.

“The Minnesota Vikings need to fill many holes in their secondary,” Rolfe wrote. “The problem for Minnesota is they also have holes at guard, running back, and on their defensive line.

“The positive for the Vikings is that they have cap space to try to fill many of these holes. An intriguing cornerback prospect for them is Carlton Davis, who has a projected contract value of under $14 million per year. That is a much better projection than bringing back [Byron] Murphy at an AAV of over $22 million per year and could allow them to double up on veteran options at the position.”