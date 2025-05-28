Controversial Lions Pick Keeps Proving Doubters Wrong

At this point, Detroit Lions fans should know to trust general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell when it comes to the players they draft and sign. But, there is always going to be criticism. It’s the NFL, and you’re never going to please everybody.

A few years back, the Detroit Lions made a controversial move during the draft, and now, they’re being rewarded for taking a chance. Isn’t it great when critics get a little pie in their face?

New Best-Of Tally Raises Up Controversial Detroit Lions Pick

Back in 2023, the Detroit Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick. The move drew some controversy, since running backs aren’t often picked that high in the draft today and it wasn’t seen as a key position of need for the Lions. But, since then, Gibbs has proven a golden player for the Lions, and he even tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns in the 2024 season.

In a May 28 piece for PFF, Trevor Sikkema names the top running backs in the league. “It’s a tougher position to rank, given the razor-thin difference’s in talent and how each brings facets of the game – rushing, receiving, pass blocking,” he notes in the piece.

Here, Gibbs is named one of the best running backs in the league going into 2025. He’s No. 4 on the tally.

“Gibbs is a big play waiting to happen on every snap,” Sikkema stated. “He placed in the top five in forced missed tackles (68) and runs of 10 yards or more (46) in 2024. He also racked up the second-most receiving yards of any running back last season (587).”

Sikkema’s pick for No. 1 is Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. Frankly, this writer is surprised he didn’t go with Saquon Barkley of the Eagles, who he has at No. 2.

Of Henry, Sikkema states, “Even at 31 years old, King Henry is deserving of this list’s No. 1 spot. He led the NFL in PFF rushing grade in 2024 (93.5), winning PFF’s Best Runner award. Henry also boasts the highest PFF rushing grade in a three-year sample size going back to 2022 (94.2). Last season, he forced the most missed tackles (89) and ripped off the second-most runs of 10 yards or more (53).”

The Most Underrated Running Back in the NFL

In a piece for ESPN, Aaron Schatz names the most underappreciated players in each position in the NFL. For running back, he doesn’t go with a Detroit player. His pick is Chuba Hubbard of the Carolina Panthers.

He notes that Hubbard “had 1,195 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns” in 2024. “On a per-play basis, he was outstanding,” he adds. “Hubbard ranked fourth among qualifying running backs last season in NFL Next Gen Stats’ rushing yards over expectation per carry (1.1). It was his best year in that metric, but he was also above average in 2022 and 2023.”

Schatz also says that Hubbard is a sleeper hit on any fantasy football team. “Last season was his best performance as a pro, yet he was only 13th in fantasy points,” he says. “He wasn’t going to put up league-leading totals on a losing Carolina team that didn’t allow him to run out the clock in victories.”