Hi, Subscriber

Lions Could Have Plan to Bring Back Pro Bowl Defensive End

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Za'Darius Smith
Getty
Detroit Lions edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The Detroit Lions made a big swing at last season’s trade deadline, bringing in Za’Darius Smith to add some much-needed talent to their edge-rushing group.

Smith has now become a free agent with the expiration of his contract, with no clear sign on where he’ll land next. One insider believes that could be a good sign for the Lions, who may have a plan to bring him back to Detroit for another season.

Lions Could Be Waiting on Za’Darius Smith

In a mailbag published on March 29, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested that Smith is not in a hurry to find a new team. Pouncy pointed out that Smith is 32, a three-time Pro Bowler, and has reached a phase of his career where he doesn’t need a full offseason program.

“He doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign,” Pouncy wrote. “Feels like he’s in the same boat as Von Miller. I think he’s enjoying his offseason.”

Pouncy suggested the Lions may have a calculated plan on Smith, allowing him to test the waters of free agency with a return trip back to Detroit ready to be punched.

“I’ll be honest, the longer Smith goes unsigned, the more I wonder if the Lions are letting him take his time and would like to remain involved,” Pouncy wrote. “That’s sort of how they were able to land C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Holmes told reporters he didn’t know if they’d be able to sign him, but was in contact with his agent throughout the process. When his market didn’t materialize the way he thought it would, Detroit was the landing spot. So, I do wonder if the Lions had a similar conversation with Smith.”

Lions Need Pass Rush Help

Smith ended up being a big acquisition for the Lions, making 4.0 sacks in seven games with the team and filling the void left after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg fracture.

The Lions have been thin in their edge-rushing group, struggling to find consistent production outside of Hutchinson. Pouncy said the team’s situation at the edge is “murky,” suggesting that general manager Brad Holmes may try a big move in the upcoming NFL draft to address it.

Pouncy noted that Holmes bemoaned the difficulty in finding good edge rushers in the trade market, which could hint toward a move up the draft board to find one.

“Hearing comments like this, I wouldn’t be surprised if Holmes doubled down at edge in a class like this, like he did at corner last year,” Pouncy wrote. “He and Ray Agnew have discussed how deep the class is. It would be a way to inject some new blood into the room in a hurry. And maybe the Smith door hasn’t fully closed yet. Who knows.”

The Lions could also have a few targets with their current first-round pick at No. 28. Kory Woods of MLive.com suggested that Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. could be a strong option.

“Pearce, a two-time first-team All-SEC honoree, impressed scouts last month at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis,” Woods wrote. “The 21-year-old defender, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 245 pounds, ran an impressive 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. Last season at Tennessee, he recorded 23 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Could Have Plan to Bring Back Pro Bowl Defensive End

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x