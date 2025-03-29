Lions Could Have Plan to Bring Back Pro Bowl Defensive End

The Detroit Lions made a big swing at last season’s trade deadline, bringing in Za’Darius Smith to add some much-needed talent to their edge-rushing group.

Smith has now become a free agent with the expiration of his contract, with no clear sign on where he’ll land next. One insider believes that could be a good sign for the Lions, who may have a plan to bring him back to Detroit for another season.

Lions Could Be Waiting on Za’Darius Smith

In a mailbag published on March 29, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested that Smith is not in a hurry to find a new team. Pouncy pointed out that Smith is 32, a three-time Pro Bowler, and has reached a phase of his career where he doesn’t need a full offseason program.

“He doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign,” Pouncy wrote. “Feels like he’s in the same boat as Von Miller. I think he’s enjoying his offseason.”

Pouncy suggested the Lions may have a calculated plan on Smith, allowing him to test the waters of free agency with a return trip back to Detroit ready to be punched.

“I’ll be honest, the longer Smith goes unsigned, the more I wonder if the Lions are letting him take his time and would like to remain involved,” Pouncy wrote. “That’s sort of how they were able to land C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Holmes told reporters he didn’t know if they’d be able to sign him, but was in contact with his agent throughout the process. When his market didn’t materialize the way he thought it would, Detroit was the landing spot. So, I do wonder if the Lions had a similar conversation with Smith.”

Lions Need Pass Rush Help

Smith ended up being a big acquisition for the Lions, making 4.0 sacks in seven games with the team and filling the void left after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg fracture.

The Lions have been thin in their edge-rushing group, struggling to find consistent production outside of Hutchinson. Pouncy said the team’s situation at the edge is “murky,” suggesting that general manager Brad Holmes may try a big move in the upcoming NFL draft to address it.

Pouncy noted that Holmes bemoaned the difficulty in finding good edge rushers in the trade market, which could hint toward a move up the draft board to find one.

“Hearing comments like this, I wouldn’t be surprised if Holmes doubled down at edge in a class like this, like he did at corner last year,” Pouncy wrote. “He and Ray Agnew have discussed how deep the class is. It would be a way to inject some new blood into the room in a hurry. And maybe the Smith door hasn’t fully closed yet. Who knows.”

The Lions could also have a few targets with their current first-round pick at No. 28. Kory Woods of MLive.com suggested that Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. could be a strong option.

“Pearce, a two-time first-team All-SEC honoree, impressed scouts last month at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis,” Woods wrote. “The 21-year-old defender, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 245 pounds, ran an impressive 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. Last season at Tennessee, he recorded 23 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble.”