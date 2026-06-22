Lions Player Emerging As Real Danger To Terrion Arnold’s Role

The Detroit Lions selected Terrion Arnold from the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round (24th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft after trading up for the right to select him.

And while he’s made notable contributions to the Lions, he’s not quite lived up to the kind of expectations that GM Brad Holmes understandably had after trading up in the Draft for him. It also hasn’t helped that he’s been hampered by injuries, missing significant time in the 2025 season and appearing in only eight games.

Arnold has been officially put on notice by the Lions coaching staff, entering his third campaign in the NFL, and there is one player who is entering his second season with the club who is emerging as the biggest threat to Arnold’s position.

Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold’s Job Could Be Taken By Second-Year Lion Rock Ya-Sin

Rock Ya-Sin, whom the Lions signed last offseason as a free agent from the San Francisco 49ers, amassed 47 tackles and nine passes defended in 17 games played with Detroit, including six starts.

His tackle total was the second-highest of his NFL career, and the Lions saw fit to extend him with a one-year, $4 million extension.

In the words of team beat writer Tim Twentyman during the club’s OTAs sessions, Ya-Sin is emerging as a prime candidate to land the starting outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed.

“Opposing passers had just a 51.9 completion percentage when throwing at Ya-Sin last year with a 72.6 passer rating and one touchdown,” Twentyman wrote. “We saw more of the same in minicamp as Ya-Sin broke up several passes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team periods while he got some first-team reps opposite D.J. Reed. The starting outside cornerback spot opposite Reed is an open competition heading into training camp. If Ya-Sin plays like he did this week, he’ll have a great chance to earn the job.”

It wasn’t long ago that Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard directly called out Arnold, essentially telling him to just be quiet and play.

“I need him to be quiet and just play,” Sheppard said. “You guys know. I don’t know if the media would like that, because I’m sure T.A. gives you guys a lot of things to write on. But no, I talked to, he calls me too much. But that kid has a great heart. Man, he wants to be great. But I told him it’s a difference in talking about being great and actually being great. And he’s starting to understand that.”

Terrion Arnold Has Been Put On Notice By The Lions

Entering his third year in the NFL, Arnold has officially been put on notice by the Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who made it clear that his job isn’t guaranteed and that he’ll need to earn it.

Meanwhile, Arnold knows that it’s going to be a critical season for him.

“That’s kind of like the narrative the media puts on it. But for me, I feel like every year is a make-or-break year,” Arnold said. “Just like, when you go out there, and you have to perform under pressure and certain circumstances, players grow every year.